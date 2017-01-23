FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
7 months ago
BRIEF-Canada PM should not be enormously worried about Trump trade message, says Trump advisor
#Trump
#WarInAfghanistan
#Energy&Environment
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Trump's tough talk on Pakistan could backfire
War in Afghanistan
Trump's tough talk on Pakistan could backfire
The threat to internet freedom in Trump’s America
Commentary
The threat to internet freedom in Trump’s America
Charlottesville to cover Confederate statues
U.S.
Charlottesville to cover Confederate statues
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Funds News
January 23, 2017 / 5:52 PM / 7 months ago

BRIEF-Canada PM should not be enormously worried about Trump trade message, says Trump advisor

David Ljunggren

1 Min Read

Jan 23 (Reuters) - Blackstone Group Lp

* Trump business advisor Schwarzman says u.s. Has unusually positive view of Canada

* Things should go well for Canada in negotiations with u.s., says advisor; says Canada very well positioned for talks with u.s.

* Not all Americans realize sheer amount of U.S.-Canada commercial linkages - adviser

* Very low risk of Canada suffering collateral damage in NAFTA trade talks, says Trump adviser

* U.S. administration is expansionist, would be consistent if it were positive about Keystone XL pipeline, says Trump adviser

* Other nations with large trade deficits will be more of an area of focus for trump; Canada has a very special status, says Trump adviser Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting by David Ljunggren)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.