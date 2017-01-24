BRIEF-J&J sees 2017 effective tax rate 19-20 percent

Jan 24 (Reuters) - Johnson & Johnson

* Johnson & Johnson ceo says no definitive timeline for review of diabetes care businesses

* J&J CEO says planning expanded disclosures on drug pricing and research and development expenses

* J&J says expects to launch 10 new products by 2019 with $1 billion sales potential

* J&J CFO says plans to complete ongoing share repurchase program in 1H 2017

* J&J sees 2017 effective tax rate 19-20 percent