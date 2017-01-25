FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
7 months ago
BUZZ-DJI sailing toward rougher waves as 20K beckons
January 25, 2017 / 2:19 PM / 7 months ago

BUZZ-DJI sailing toward rougher waves as 20K beckons

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

** DJI set to challenge 20k at open as post-election rally picks up steam again; that said, Elliott Wave (EW) pattern suggests upside limited

** Index reversed from its Jan 19 intraday low (19677.94), allowing it to take aim at Jan 6 peak (19999.63). Chart: reut.rs/2jRkZ7K

** With pre-market futures suggesting about 100 pts of upside pressure, Dow can immediately pop to new highs at the open

** And a run through 20k has potential to spark rise in historical volatility; gains can accelerate, but also potential for wild gyrations

** On an EW basis, can count Jan 19 low as end of 4th wave consolidation; final wave playing out to complete 5-wave advance from early Nov trough

** Since early 2016, previous minor 5th waves have topped in Fibo proj zones: 50-61.8 pct proj in Apr, and 38.2-50 pct proj in Aug

** Based on this, DJI new highs can be short-lived with 38.2-50-61.8 pct Fibo projs in 20079/20203/20327 area; additional projs in 20481/20728 area

** Index then more at risk for action similar to mid-Aug/early Nov (suffered 4.2 pct sell off)

** Daily RSI has turned up again, but unless can exceed its Dec peak, divergence can still form on new highs; that pattern developed into the Apr and Aug highs, preceded declines

