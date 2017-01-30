FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
7 months ago
RPT-TABLE-Dallas Fed December trimmed mean PCE price index +1.8 pct
#Trump
#World
#Energy&Environment
#SolarEclipse
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Trump commits to open-ended Afghan war
War in Afghanistan
Trump commits to open-ended Afghan war
North Korea shipments to Syria chemical arms agency halted
North Korea
North Korea shipments to Syria chemical arms agency halted
Tracking food by blockchain
Future of Money
Tracking food by blockchain
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
January 30, 2017 / 5:38 PM / 7 months ago

RPT-TABLE-Dallas Fed December trimmed mean PCE price index +1.8 pct

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(Repeats with no changes to headline or text)
    Jan 30 (Reuters) - Following is the Federal Reserve Bank of Dallas' trimmed mean PCE price
index, with comparisons to the government's PCE price indexes.
  All figures are at an annual rate and have been provided by the Dallas Fed:
                 One-month change:
                     Dec'16  Nov'16  Oct'16
PCE                     1.9     0.6     3.1
Core PCE                1.3     0.2     1.5
Trimmed mean PCE        1.8     1.2     2.2
                 6-month change:
                     Dec'16  Nov'16  Oct'16
PCE                     1.8     1.7     1.9
Core PCE                1.4     1.4     1.7
Trimmed mean PCE        1.8     1.7     1.8
                 12-month change:
                     Dec'16  Nov'16  Oct'16
PCE                     1.6     1.4     1.4
Core PCE                1.7     1.6     1.8
Trimmed mean PCE        1.8     1.8     1.8
  NOTES:
  The Dallas Fed's trimmed mean PCE price index is a core inflation measure based
 on the Commerce Department's price index for personal consumption expenditures
 that strips out items that have shown especially large price movements in any
 given month.
  The Dallas Fed first began publishing the measure in August 2005. The full report
 can be found here

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.