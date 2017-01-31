FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
7 months ago
BUZZ-DJI: Post-election rally on shaky ground
#Trump
#World
#Energy&Environment
#SolarEclipse
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
A secret campaign against U.S. biofuels mandates
Valero Energy Corp
A secret campaign against U.S. biofuels mandates
Native American tribes take opposite sides on coal
Energy & Environment
Native American tribes take opposite sides on coal
With the law riding shotgun, Uber operates in the shadows
Breakingviews
With the law riding shotgun, Uber operates in the shadows
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Funds News
January 31, 2017 / 2:15 PM / 7 months ago

BUZZ-DJI: Post-election rally on shaky ground

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

** DJI has so far topped within a Fibo proj zone; Monday's sharp set back can kick-off multi-week pull back, though still need break of 19843.94 to confirm

** Elliott Wave (EW) pattern from early Nov trough can count as complete 5-wave advance; 20125.58 Jan 26 high occurring within 20079.23/20203.18 (38.2 pct-50 pct Fibo proj zone). Chart: reut.rs/2kcrfqV

** On new high, daily RSI failed to confirm, signaling bearish divergence; similar negative setup into Dow Apr and Aug highs, 5-wave advances also exhausted within Fibo proj zones

** Violating 19843.94 should confirm reversal, suggest choppy multi-week pull back similar to mid-Aug/early-Nov period (-4.2 pct)

** Apr-Jun decline, as well as Aug-Nov sell-off, initially found support at 38.2 pct Fibo retracement of prior advance; corrections ultimately ended with closing lows essentially on 50 pct level

** Similar decline now could see DJI threaten 19269/19004 (4.3-5.6 pct from high)

** On one more push to new high, upside still looks limited with 20327 additional barrier

** Goldman Sachs, Boeing, and IBM responsible for lion's share of index gains since election-day close; Johnson & Johnson biggest drag

** Since Dec 14 close (Fed rate hike) though, BA, IBM, Walt Disney, and Apple main drivers, while GS biggest drag ; AAPL reports earnings after the bell Tuesday

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.