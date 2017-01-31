BUZZ-DJI: Post-election rally on shaky ground

** DJI has so far topped within a Fibo proj zone; Monday's sharp set back can kick-off multi-week pull back, though still need break of 19843.94 to confirm

** Elliott Wave (EW) pattern from early Nov trough can count as complete 5-wave advance; 20125.58 Jan 26 high occurring within 20079.23/20203.18 (38.2 pct-50 pct Fibo proj zone). Chart: reut.rs/2kcrfqV

** On new high, daily RSI failed to confirm, signaling bearish divergence; similar negative setup into Dow Apr and Aug highs, 5-wave advances also exhausted within Fibo proj zones

** Violating 19843.94 should confirm reversal, suggest choppy multi-week pull back similar to mid-Aug/early-Nov period (-4.2 pct)

** Apr-Jun decline, as well as Aug-Nov sell-off, initially found support at 38.2 pct Fibo retracement of prior advance; corrections ultimately ended with closing lows essentially on 50 pct level

** Similar decline now could see DJI threaten 19269/19004 (4.3-5.6 pct from high)

** On one more push to new high, upside still looks limited with 20327 additional barrier

** Goldman Sachs, Boeing, and IBM responsible for lion's share of index gains since election-day close; Johnson & Johnson biggest drag

** Since Dec 14 close (Fed rate hike) though, BA, IBM, Walt Disney, and Apple main drivers, while GS biggest drag ; AAPL reports earnings after the bell Tuesday