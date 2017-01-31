FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Pfizer sees 2017 Prevnar sales flat to slightly down
Sections
Featured
JPMorgan's card gamble squeezes competitors
Business
JPMorgan's card gamble squeezes competitors
Kobe Steel's cheating engulfs more divisions
Business
Kobe Steel's cheating engulfs more divisions
Apple urged to drop apps that play up Philippine drugs war
World
Apple urged to drop apps that play up Philippine drugs war
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
January 31, 2017 / 4:46 PM / in 8 months

BRIEF-Pfizer sees 2017 Prevnar sales flat to slightly down

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Jan 31 (Reuters) - Pfizer Inc

* Pfizer CEO says M&A focus on opportunities that contribute immediate or near-term revenue growth

* Pfizer sees avelumab as core asset in immuno-oncology franchise with 30 ongoing trials

* Pfizer CEO says looks forward to working with new Trump administration in 2017

* Pfizer sees 2017 Prevnar sales flat to slightly down

* Pfizer CEO says not changing philosophy on drug pricing or when company takes increases Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting By Bill Berkrot)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.