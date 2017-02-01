BRIEF-Anthem CEO says hopeful will hear soon from judge on Cigna

Feb 1 (Reuters) - Anthem Inc

* Anthem CEO says expects ACA-compliant individual plans to be break even to slightly profitable in 2017

* Anthem CEO says members in open enrollment for ACA plans met demographic expectations but not sure yet on their health status

* Anthem CEO says expects to have long-term EPS growth in high single digits, low double digits

* Anthem CEO says hopeful that they will hear soon from judge on antitrust case over Cigna acquisition

* Anthem CEO says hopeful for decision soon so can move on; still hopeful it will be a positive decision Further company coverage: (Reporting By Caroline Humer)