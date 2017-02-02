FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
7 months ago
BRIEF-Metlife investment portollo starting to benefit from higher interest rates, ceo says
#Trump
#WarInAfghanistan
#Energy&Environment
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Trump's tough talk on Pakistan could backfire
War in Afghanistan
Trump's tough talk on Pakistan could backfire
The threat to internet freedom in Trump’s America
Commentary
The threat to internet freedom in Trump’s America
Tracking food by blockchain
Future of Money
Tracking food by blockchain
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Funds News
February 2, 2017 / 2:27 PM / 7 months ago

BRIEF-Metlife investment portollo starting to benefit from higher interest rates, ceo says

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Metlife Inc

* Investment portollo starting to benefit from higher interest rates, ceo says

* Confident it will not face u.s. "regulatory hurdles" over share buy back plans-ceo

* Says early 2017 sales are "solid," expects pfo growth to be at higher range of 3-5 percent -cfo

* Metlife continues to see "favorable shift to higher margin products" in emea-cfo

* Metlife says looking at hedging strategiesn examining various options after q4 derivatives loss driven by interest hike, accounting rules-cfo

* Metlife working with fasb on possible accounting rule changes for hedging by insuers-conf call Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.