BRIEF-Metlife investment portollo starting to benefit from higher interest rates, ceo says

Metlife Inc

* Investment portollo starting to benefit from higher interest rates, ceo says

* Confident it will not face u.s. "regulatory hurdles" over share buy back plans-ceo

* Says early 2017 sales are "solid," expects pfo growth to be at higher range of 3-5 percent -cfo

* Metlife continues to see "favorable shift to higher margin products" in emea-cfo

* Metlife says looking at hedging strategiesn examining various options after q4 derivatives loss driven by interest hike, accounting rules-cfo

* Metlife working with fasb on possible accounting rule changes for hedging by insuers-conf call Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: