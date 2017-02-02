FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Amgen CEO expects to see U.S. tax reform
#Market News
February 2, 2017 / 11:22 PM / 7 months ago

BRIEF-Amgen CEO expects to see U.S. tax reform

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Feb 2 (Reuters) - Amgen Inc

* Amgen CEO says international expansion important element of long-term growth

* Amgen CEO says on track to meet or exceed long-term financial goals through 2018

* Amgen CEO says looks forward to further discussing tax, regulatory reform, drug pricing with Trump Administration

* Amgen says does not see biosimilar competition for Neulasta until Q4

* Amgen says working toward July 19 FDA action date on experimental osteoporosis drug romosozumab

* Amgen CEO says expects to see u.s. Tax reform Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting By Bill Berkrot)

