BRIEF-Third Point LLC takes share stake in JPMorgan, Bank of America - SEC Filing
* Third Point Llc dissolves share stake in Allergan Plc - SEC Filing
Feb 9 Suncor Energy
* Says Syncrude utilization rates above 90 percent and cash costs of C$30 a barrel or less are reasonable goals
* CEO Williams says no plan to proceed with major capital investments in oil sands mining or in-situ in foreseeable future
* Says priority over next few years will be dividend growth and share buybacks
* CEO says he thinks probability of a U.S. border tax is relatively low, will respond in more detail if details come out
* CEO says governments of Alberta and Canada realize need to stay competitive with Trump's United States
* CEO says looking at a share buyback program for later this year Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting By Nia Williams)
Feb 10 Amazon.com Inc warned on Friday that government actions to bolster domestic companies over foreign competition could hurt its business, in a potential reference to U.S. President Donald Trump's "America First" agenda.
* Third Point LLC takes share stake of 2.7 million shares in Rice Energy Inc - SEC filing