An Illinois woman who accused North American Power & Gas of “bait and switch” marketing can proceed with her proposed class action against the private electricity supplier, a federal appeals court held Wednesday.

A three-judge panel of the 7th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals unanimously reinstated Peggy Zahn’s lawsuit for breach of contract, unjust enrichment and violation of Illinois’ consumer protection laws against NAPG, a Connecticut-based company that competes with public utilities in 12 states.

