WASHINGTON, July 7 July 7 U.S. Labor
Department seasonally adjusted jobs data.
In 1,000s, Change June May (Prev) April (Prev)
in Nonfarm Payrolls 222 152 138 207 174
Jobless Rate (Pct) 4.4 4.3 4.3 4.4 4.4
Earnings, Hours of All Private, Non-Farm workers:
June May (Prev) April (Prev)
Avg Weekly Hours 34.5 34.4 34.4 34.5 34.4
Manufacturing Hours 40.8 40.7 40.7 40.7 40.7
Overtime Hours 3.3 3.3 3.3 3.2 3.2
Earnings/Hour (dlrs) 26.25 26.21 26.22 26.18 26.18
Pct change 0.2 0.1
Earnings, Hours of Private, Non-Farm Production workers:
June May (Prev) April (Prev)
Avg Weekly Hours 33.7 33.6 33.6 33.7 33.7
Earnings/Hour (dlrs) 22.03 21.99 22.00 21.96 21.97
Pct change 0.2 0.1
Non-Farm Month-On-Month Payroll Changes by Industry (1,000s):
June May (Prev) April (Prev)
Total Private 187 159 147 194 173
Goods-Producing 25 13 16 19 19
Construction 16 9 11 0 -1
Manufacturing 1 -2 -1 9 11
Service-Providing 162 146 131 175 154
Wholesale Trade 10.0 1.6 -2.1 7.3 6.0
Retail 8.1 -7.2 -6.1 -4.0 -5.8
Transp/warehousing 2.4 11.6 3.6 7.2 -0.2
Information -4 -6 -2 -11 -15
Financial activities 17 13 11 16 14
Professional/business 35 56 38 46 38
Temporary help svs 13.4 16.8 12.9 1.7 4.1
Leisure/hospitality 36 25 31 60 58
Government 35 -7 -9 13 1
Aggregate Weekly Hours Indexes, Seasonally Adj. (2007=100)
June May April
Total Private (pct change) 0.5 -0.2
Manufacturing (pct change) 0.2 UNCH
Total Private (index) 107.4 106.9 107.1
Manufacturing (index) 91.0 90.8 90.8
Note--The indexes show total aggregate hours of production or
nonsupervisory workers on private nonfarm payrolls by industry.
HOUSEHOLD SURVEY-Civilian Employment, Seasonally Adj.
(Monthly change in 1,000s):
June May April
Workforce 361 -429 12
Employed 245 -233 156
Unemployed 116 -195 -146
June May April
U-6 Jobless Rate (pct) 8.6 8.4 8.6
Jobless duration
27 weeks or more (1,000s) 1,664 1,663 1,626
FORECASTS:
Reuters survey of U.S. economists' forecasts for June:
Nonfarm payrolls +179,000
Private payrolls: +172,000
Factory payrolls: +5,000
Jobless rate: 4.3 pct
Average hourly earnings: +0.3 pct
Average workweek: 34.4 hours
HISTORICAL COMPARISONS/NOTES:
N/A-not available
The U-6 jobless rate measures total unemployment, plus all
personnel marginally attached to labor force and total employed
part time for economic reasons as a percent of civilian labor
force plus all persons marginally attached.
The nonfarm payroll data is based on a survey of employers
and the jobless rate is based on a survey of households.