2 hours ago
AT&T CEO will keep title after Time Warner deal close - spokesman
#Market News
July 14, 2017 / 2:27 PM

AT&T CEO will keep title after Time Warner deal close - spokesman

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, July 14 (Reuters) - AT&T Inc Chief Executive Officer Randall Stephenson will remain chairman and CEO of the company following its $85.4 billion acquisition of Time Warner Inc, an AT&T spokesman said on Friday.

Bloomberg News reported earlier that Stephenson would move to the role of executive chairman and oversee a pair of CEOs who will independently manage the company's telecommunications and media businesses. (bloom.bg/2ukPwC2) (Reporting by Anjali Athavaley; Editing by Jeffrey Benkoe)

