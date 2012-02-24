FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Freddie Mac, Fannie Mae and FHLB 2012 note calendar
#Market News
February 24, 2012 / 7:20 PM / in 6 years

Freddie Mac, Fannie Mae and FHLB 2012 note calendar

Reuters Staff

5 Min Read

Feb 24 (Reuters) - The following are scheduled sales announcement
dates for potential Freddie Mac reference, Fannie Mae 
benchmark and FHLB global notes for 2012.     	
    Freddie Mac and Fannie Mae said the dates below are windows of optional    	
note issuance. Freddie Mac and Fannie Mae said on each announcement date it will
 	
provide the maturity date and dealer syndicate, and that it may forgo any    	
scheduled monthly issuance.     	
    FHLB said the dates below are windows of optional note issuance and will   	
provide the specific maturity and size of the offering on the announcement   	
dates.     	
    In addition, Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac will sell bills each week. See bill 
 	
sale calendar at.     	
     	
*Issue has been priced     	
     	
AGENCY       TYPE OF DEBT          AMOUNT    ANNOUNCEMENT/PRICING  SETTLEMENT   
 	
FEBRUARY:     	
Fannie Mae   Benchmark notes        NA       February 27/NA         NA     	
     	
MARCH:     	
Freddie Mac  2-,3-,5-,10-yr notes   NA        March 7/NA            NA     	
Fannie Mae   Benchmark notes        NA        March 14/NA           NA     	
FHLB         Global notes           NA        March 19/NA           NA     	
Freddie Mac  2-,3-,5-,10-yr notes   NA        March 22/NA           NA     	
     	
APRIL:     	
FHLB         Global Notes           NA        April 2/NA            NA     	
Freddie Mac  2-,3-,5-,10-yr notes   NA        April 11/NA           NA     	
Fannie Mae   Benchmark notes        NA        April 16/NA           NA     	
Fannie Mae   Benchmark notes        NA        April 26/NA           NA     	
     	
MAY:     	
FHLB         Global notes           NA        May 2/NA              NA     	
Freddie Mac  2-,3-,5-,10-yr notes   NA        May 9/NA              NA     	
Fannie Mae   Benchmark notes        NA        May 16/NA             NA     	
Freddie Mac  2-,3-,5-,10-yr notes   NA        May 24/NA             NA     	
     	
JUNE:     	
Fannie Mae   Benchmark notes        NA        June 5/NA             NA     	
FHLB         Global notes           NA        June 13/NA            NA     	
Freddie Mac  2-,3-,5-,10-yr notes   NA        June 21/NA            NA     	
Fannie Mae   Benchmark notes        NA        June 28/NA            NA     	
     	
JULY:     	
Freddie Mac  2-,3-,5-,10-yr notes   NA        July 2/NA             NA     	
FHLB         Global notes           NA        July 11/NA            NA     	
Fannie Mae   Benchmark notes        NA        July 17/NA            NA     	
Freddie Mac  2-,3-,5-,10-yr notes   NA        July 26/NA            NA     	
     	
AUGUST:     	
Fannie Mae   Benchmark notes        NA        August 1/NA           NA     	
Freddie Mac  2-,3-,5-,10-yr notes   NA        August 8/NA           NA     	
Fannie Mae   Benchmark notes        NA        August 14/NA          NA     	
FHLB         Global notes           NA        August 21/NA          NA     	
     	
SEPTEMBER:     	
FHLB         Global notes           NA        September 4/NA        NA     	
Freddie Mac  2-,3-,5-,10-yr notes   NA        September 13/NA       NA     	
Fannie Mae   Benchmark notes        NA        September 19/NA       NA     	
Freddie Mac  2-,3-,5-,10-yr notes   NA        September 27/NA       NA     	
     	
OCTOBER:     	
FHLB         Global notes           NA        October 2/NA          NA     	
Freddie Mac  2-,3-,5-,10-yr notes   NA        October 10/NA         NA     	
Fannie Mae   Benchmark notes        NA        October 16/NA         NA     	
Fannie Mae   Benchmark notes        NA        October 25/NA         NA     	
     	
NOVEMBER:     	
FHLB         Global notes           NA        November 8/NA         NA     	
Fannie Mae   Benchmark notes        NA        November 13/NA        NA     	
Freddie Mac  2-,3-,5-,10-yr notes   NA        November 19/NA        NA     	
Freddie Mac  2-,3-,5-,10-yr notes   NA        November 29/NA        NA     	
     	
DECEMBER     	
FHLB         Global notes           NA        December 3/NA         NA     	
Fannie Mae   Benchmark notes        NA        December 12/NA        NA     	
Freddie Mac  2-,3-,5-,10-yr notes   NA        December 17/NA        NA     	
Fannie Mae   Benchmark notes        NA        December 20/NA        NA

