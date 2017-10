Santiago’s blue-chip IPSA stock index has ended higher, amid scant trading volume, as investors snapped up shares deemed at attractive prices following four straight sessions of losses.

Improved U.S. consumer sentiment also helped boost risk sentiment, traders said.

The IPSA index rose a preliminary 0.39 percent, as industrial conglomerate Copec gained 1.01 percent and pulp and paper producer CMPC increased 0.80 percent.