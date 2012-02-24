FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Fitch Places Stockton Public Finance Authority, CA water revs on Rating Watch Negative
#Industry, Materials and Utilities
February 24, 2012 / 11:11 PM / in 6 years

Fitch Places Stockton Public Finance Authority, CA water revs on Rating Watch Negative

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Feb 24 (Reuters) - 	
SAN FRANCISCO, February 24 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has placed the following 	
underlying ratings of the Stockton Public Finance Authority, California (the 	
authority) on Rating Watch Negative:	
	
--$55 million variable rate demand water revenue bonds, series 2010A (Delta 	
Water Supply Project), at 'AA-';	
	
--$24.2 million 2005 Water Revenue Bonds, Series A (Water System Capital 	
Improvement Projects), at 'AA-';	
	
--$18.6 million Water Revenue Bonds, Series 2009A (Delta Water Supply Project), 	
at 'A+';	
	
--$154.6 million Water Revenue Bonds, Series 2009B (Taxable Build America Bonds)	
(Delta Water Supply Project), at 'A+'.	
	
The Negative Watch is based upon a material event filing (the filing) today that	
indicated the city of Stockton, California (the city) governing body was 	
expected to consider approving a resolution at its Feb. 28, 2012 meeting that 	
would suspend payments on certain city obligations payable from the city's 	
general fund and would allow the city to initiate a confidential neutral 	
evaluation process to reach a mediated and negotiated settlement with regards to	
certain city obligations given the financial difficulties of the city. In the 	
event the city is unsuccessful in resolving its financial difficulties, it is 	
possible that the city might file for chapter 9 bankruptcy. While the city 	
states in its filing that it does not anticipate any disruption in payment of 	
the above obligations, the Negative Watch considers various issues and 	
uncertainties that could negatively affect the ratings on the obligations 	
supported by the water system.	
	
Fitch will continue to monitor ongoing developments. 	
	
Contact:	
	
Primary Analyst	
	
Kathy Masterson	
	
Senior Director	
	
+1-415-732-5622	
	
Fitch, Inc.	
	
650 California, 	
	
San Francisco, CA 94108	
	
Andrew Ward	
	
Associate Director	
	
+1-415-732-5617	
	
Committee Chairperson	
	
Karen Ribble	
	
Senior Director	
	
+1-415-732-5611	
	
 (Reporting By Joan Gralla)

