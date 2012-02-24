Fitch Places Stockton Public Finance Authority, CA water revs on Rating Watch Negative

Feb 24 (Reuters) - SAN FRANCISCO, February 24 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has placed the following underlying ratings of the Stockton Public Finance Authority, California (the authority) on Rating Watch Negative: --$55 million variable rate demand water revenue bonds, series 2010A (Delta Water Supply Project), at 'AA-'; --$24.2 million 2005 Water Revenue Bonds, Series A (Water System Capital Improvement Projects), at 'AA-'; --$18.6 million Water Revenue Bonds, Series 2009A (Delta Water Supply Project), at 'A+'; --$154.6 million Water Revenue Bonds, Series 2009B (Taxable Build America Bonds) (Delta Water Supply Project), at 'A+'. The Negative Watch is based upon a material event filing (the filing) today that indicated the city of Stockton, California (the city) governing body was expected to consider approving a resolution at its Feb. 28, 2012 meeting that would suspend payments on certain city obligations payable from the city's general fund and would allow the city to initiate a confidential neutral evaluation process to reach a mediated and negotiated settlement with regards to certain city obligations given the financial difficulties of the city. In the event the city is unsuccessful in resolving its financial difficulties, it is possible that the city might file for chapter 9 bankruptcy. While the city states in its filing that it does not anticipate any disruption in payment of the above obligations, the Negative Watch considers various issues and uncertainties that could negatively affect the ratings on the obligations supported by the water system. Fitch will continue to monitor ongoing developments. Contact: Primary Analyst Kathy Masterson Senior Director +1-415-732-5622 Fitch, Inc. 650 California, San Francisco, CA 94108 Andrew Ward Associate Director +1-415-732-5617 Committee Chairperson Karen Ribble Senior Director +1-415-732-5611 (Reporting By Joan Gralla)