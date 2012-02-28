TEXT-Fitch affirms European Credit Management Ltd

(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Feb 28 - Fitch Ratings has affirmed European Credit Management Ltd’s (ECM) ‘M2’ Asset Manager rating. The rating covers the company’s London-based investment activities. Asset manager operations in the ‘M2’ category demonstrate low vulnerability to operational and investment management failure. KEY RATING DRIVERS The affirmation recognises ECM’s progress in its strategic repositioning. The firm is complementing its long-term focus on management of European multi-asset class credit strategies with the addition of single asset class offerings. In addition, it is diversifying its delivery channels to include a broader range of fund formats. The rating action also takes into account enhanced top-down allocations and quantitative risk analysis which add transparency and discipline to the investment process. Furthermore, ECM has rebuilt and stabilised its investment team, following significant turnover in 2010. Finally, the outsourcing of Middle Office operations to GlobeOp, which represented a potential risk in 2010, operates effectively. ECM’s key strengths are its long-established business franchise, profitability, a solid committed shareholder and strong specialised analytical resources. However, after substantial outflows of assets under management (AUM) in 2010 and 2011, the main challenges facing ECM are to raise assets for its expanded range of funds, retain roll-over of maturing MTNs and to build and diversify distribution channels. ECM’s ‘M2’ rating is based on the following category scores, which represents a scale from 1 to 5, with 1 as the highest possible score: Company & Staffing: 2.50 Credit Selection: 2.00 Portfolio & Risk Management: 2.00 (from 2.25) Investment Administration: 2.00 Technology: 2.00 COMPANY AND STAFFING ECM is a well-established, specialist credit asset manager, with a 12-year track record. Its parent, Wells Fargo & Co. (‘AA-'/Stable/‘F1+') demonstrates financial and strategic commitment. Despite four new fund launches in 2011, the firm’s AUM have reached an eight-year low at EUR7.4bn. ECM reported net outflows of EUR2.0bn in 2011, primarily driven by maturing MTNs. Fitch expects the firm to remain profitable in 2012 even at the lower asset base, given stronger operating margins in credit management. One of ECM’s strengths is employing large numbers of investment staff (40 professionals), which it has renewed and reorganised over the past 18 months. CREDIT SELECTION ECM implements a disciplined credit selection process, based mainly on proprietary fundamental analysis but which also includes relative value and technical analysis. Credit research in high yield and financials bonds was strengthened in 2011, as ECM broadens its investment universe. ECM’s credit investment strategy, which drives top down asset allocation, saw further formalisation of outputs in 2011. PORTFOLIO AND RISK MANAGEMENT Portfolio construction effectively combines the outputs of investment strategy with fundamental research. ECM introduced formal model portfolios and a risk calibration mechanism in 2011, which underline the discipline of the process. Quantitative risk analysis and reporting has improved with the roll out of vendor risk analytics solution. ECM has also enhanced its monitoring of portfolio liquidity risk via the introduction of a proprietary multi-factor liquidity scoring model. INVESTMENT ADMINISTRATION Middle office functions, including fund valuations, operations and IT have been outsourced to GlobeOp since 2010. ECM provides a clear oversight and control of the relationship, which is now fully formalised in a service level understanding. Relevant responsibilities have also effectively transferred to GlobeOp from CACEIS Bank and Cognizant. ECM’s reporting provides transparency to investors but website functionality is less developed. TECHNOLOGY ECM’s front office technological platform is built around proprietary systems for order management and two types of third-party software for position keeping (Wall Street Office and Finacle Treasury). In 2011, the company rolled out Barclays POINT for advanced risk analytics. Fitch expects further flexibility and reporting capabilities of the platform to be provided by an upgrade of the front office database in 2012. COMPANY PROFILE Founded in 1999, ECM is fully owned by Wells Fargo & Co, and is regulated by the UK’s Financial Services Authority. As of December 2011, it had 87 employees of which 40 are investment professionals and managed EUR7.4bn of assets. ECM specialises in the management of credit assets, mainly investment-grade and high-yield bonds, ABS, senior secured loans and bank capital. RATING SENSITIVITY The rating may be sensitive to material adverse changes to a combination of the aforementioned rating drivers. A material deviation from Fitch’s guidelines for any key rating driver could cause the rating to be downgraded by Fitch. For additional information about Fitch’s asset manager ratings guidelines, please review the criteria referenced below, which can be found at www.fitchratings.com. (Caryn Trokie, New York Ratings Unit)