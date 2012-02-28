Apple to hold special invitation-only event next week

SAN FRANCISCO, Feb 28 (Reuters) - Apple Inc plans to hold a “special event” next week where it is expected to unveil the latest version of its popular iPad tablet.

The invitation-only event will be held on March 7 at the Yerba Buena Center for the Arts in San Francisco, the company said on Tuesday.

Apple’s invitation did not divulge details of the event, just that “we have something you really have to see. And touch.” The invitation also had a partial picture of a device resembling the iPad.

Apple launches are some of the hottest events on the tech calendar, scrutinized by fans, investors, the media and industry insiders alike.