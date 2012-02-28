STXNEWS LATAM-Chile stocks rise on US confidence data

Chile’s blue-chip IPSA stock index ended up a preliminary 0.57 percent, rising with Wall Street on a survey that put U.S. consumer confidence at a one-year high.

Traders said the index was also lifted by the release of Chile’s November-January jobless rate, which was on par with a near five-year record-low 6.6 percent rate in the October-December period and below market expectations for a 6.7 percent rate.

The IPSA index was boosted by shares in diversified retailer Cencosud, which rose 2.29 percent, and shares in energy group Enersis , which increased 1.97 percent.