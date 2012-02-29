FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
STXNEWS LATAM-Chile stocks rise on ECB, local econ data
February 29, 2012 / 8:32 PM / 6 years ago

STXNEWS LATAM-Chile stocks rise on ECB, local econ data

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Santiago’s blue-chip IPSA stock index ended higher after the European Central Bank’s second offering of cheap three-year funds and data showed that Chilean domestic demand remained firm in January and economic activity slowed less than feared.

The IPSA ended a preliminary 0.33 percent higher Wednesday, rising an accumulated 6.5 percent in February and 8.7 percent since the year began.

Among gainers, fuel and industrial conglomerate Copec increased 1.65 percent, retail holding giant Cencosud climbed 0.93 percent, and integrated steel and iron ore maker Cap added 0.87 percent.

