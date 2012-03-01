FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
TIMELINE-ITC Michigan-Ontario power transformers
#Market News
March 1, 2012 / 6:35 PM / in 6 years

TIMELINE-ITC Michigan-Ontario power transformers

Reuters Staff

5 Min Read

March 1 (Reuters) - The U.S. Department of Energy
approved power transmission company ITC Holdings Corp's 
long-awaited phase angle regulator power transmission project on
the Michigan-Ontario border, which could save consumers in the
area millions of dollars in electric costs, ITC said Thursday.	
    ITC projected the phase-shifting transformers, also known as
phase angle regulators (PARs), would enter service in the second
quarter. 	
   	
    The following is a timeline for the PARs:	
    	
1975 -           Ontario Hydro's Keith PAR in Ontario enters	
                 service. This is the first of the five PARs	
                 on the Michigan-Ontario interface and was	
                 originally installed to control local flows	
                 between Michigan and Ontario	
	
Early 1990s -    Unscheduled power flows on the transmission	
                 lines in Ontario, known as the Lake Erie loop	
                 flow, increase significantly, using up	
                 transmission capacity and leading to	
                 curtailments of power transfers between	
                 Ontario, New York and Michigan	
	
1998 -           Detroit Edison, the former parent of ITC, and	
                 the former Ontario Hydro develop plans for	
                 Detroit Edison to install a PAR at Bunce	
                 Creek in Michigan and Ontario Hydro to	
                 install two PARs at Lambton in Ontario. The	
                 Lambton PARs are for two separate lines that	
                 connect the Ontario and Michigan grids.	
                 Ontario Hydro is later broken into several	
                 companies, including transmission firm Hydro	
                 One	
	
1998 -           Detroit Edison applies with U.S. Department of	
                 Energy to modify a presidential permit to	
                 allow for installation of the Bunce Creek PAR	
	
2000 -           Swiss-Swedish multinational ABB 	
                 delivers first PAR to Lambton	
	
2000 -           Department of Energy grants presidential permit	
                 to ITC for Bunce Creek PAR	
	
2001 -           First PAR at Lambton fails, has to be  	
                 returned to ABB for rebuild	
	
2002 -           ABB delivers second PAR to Lambton 	
	
2003 -           The original Bunce Creek PAR, also	
                 made by ABB, fails while in service in March.	
                 Shortly afterward, the tower supporting the	
                 Canadian side of the Bunce Creek-Scott	
                 transmission line collapses in bad weather	
	
2005 -           ABB delivers first PAR back to Lambton, Hydro	
                 One says it is ready to operate the Lambton	
                 PARs	
	
2006 -           The tower and line for the Bunce Creek-Scott	
                 line are replaced. ITC orders two new PARs	
                 from Smit Transformer of the Netherlands to	
                 replace Bunce Creek PAR that failed in 2003	
	
2008 -           New York Independent System Operator says Lake 	
                 Erie loop flow costs state's market almost $100	
                 million in first	
                 seven months of the year. The ISO said PARs	
                 would have helped reduce transmission	
                 congestion	
    	
2008-2009 -      Smit Transformer delivers the two PARS to	
                 Bunce Creek	
        	
2009 -           ITC applies with Department of Energy	
                 to amend presidential permit to replace the	
                 failed Bunce Creek PAR with two PARs	
	
2010 -           ITC completes installation of new Bunce Creek	
                 PARs	
	
Aug 2011 -       ITC and Midwest ISO complete operating	
                 agreements with Ontario power grid operator	
                 IESO and Hydro One	
	
2011 -           ITC and Midwest ISO working on cost-allocation	
                 agreement with New York ISO and PJM power	
                 grid operators before FERC, and settlement	
                 for presidential permit before the Department	
                 of Energy	
        	
2012 -           Department of Energy approves of presidential	
                 permit. ITC expects PARs to enter service in	
                 second quarter. Cost allocation dispute between	
                 ITC, MISO, PJM and New York ISO at FERC	
                 ongoing.

