Chile’s blue-chip IPSA stock index ended slightly lower on Friday, dipping 0.16 percent, tracking similarly declining U.S. markets as investors booked profits after the IPSA touched an over seven-month high on Thursday.

Among decliners, flagship carrier LAN Airlines eased 0.34 percent, retailer Falabella lost 0.75 percent and energy generator Endesa shed 0.49 percent.