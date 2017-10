Santiago’s blue-chip IPSA stock index has ended 0.78 percent higher, boosted as investors bought cheaper shares following a four-day losing streak and as Greece closed a bond swap offer to private creditors and moved closer to averting a dangerous debt default.

Among gainers, department store Falabella rose 0.71 percent, diversified retailer Cencosud jumped 2.47 percent and carrier LAN Airlines increased 1.42 percent.