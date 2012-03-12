TEXT-S&P releases report on FHFA proposed plan for Fannie/Freddie

March 12 - The Federal Housing Finance Agency (FHFA), which has been the conservator of Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac (GSEs) since Sept. 7, 2008, is seeking a resolution of the conservatorships and has called on Congress to take action, said an article published today by Standard & Poor’s Ratings Services, titled “The FHFA’s Proposed Plan For Fannie And Freddie Could Shrink The Mortgage Market.” On Feb. 21, 2012, the FHFA set out a strategic plan outlining the next phase of the conservatorships of Fannie and Freddie.

The plan outlines three strategic goals: to build an infrastructure for the secondary mortgage market, to gradually reduce Fannie and Freddie’s market dominance by simplifying and shrinking their operations, and to maintain foreclosure prevention activities and credit availability for new and refinanced mortgages.

“In our view, there is no simple resolution to Fannie and Freddie’s conservatorships,” said Standard & Poor’s credit analyst Carmen Manoyan. “Although the steps the FHFA proposes under the strategic plan should help lead to a solution, we believe they also present some challenges.” “We believe that the FHFA’s proposed strategy for building a new infrastructure will help ease the transition of credit risk transfer to private investors, and its proposal for preventing foreclosures likely will, at least initially, support the stabilization of the housing market,” said Ms. Manoyan. “However, we have difficulty envisioning how the U.S. government would be able to achieve its historical social policy goals by transferring mortgage credit risk from the GSEs to private investors.” A withdrawal of the GSEs’ outsized role in U.S. mortgages would likely result in higher mortgage rates, less credit available to borrowers as lenders seek higher-quality borrowers, and a smaller mortgage market absent any government guarantees or loss-sharing agreements.

The FHFA’s strategic plan does attempt to create a more level playing field between the GSEs and private investors, which we view as a necessary step toward reducing moral hazard. Moral hazard in the form of government guarantees and loss-sharing agreements became apparent during the most recent crisis, exacerbating the U.S. government’s contingent liabilities over the long term. “However, in our view, the timing of when such a transition would take place is delicate. The currently weak housing market does not bode well for a private-sector solution because of the adverse impact it would likely have on housing prices,” said Ms. Manoyan.

“We expect the credit risk transfer from the GSEs to private investors will be a gradual multiyear process so as not to create any material dislocations in the housing market.” Congress ultimately has final say over the nature and degree of Fannie’s and Freddie’s involvement in homeownership as social policy, and it may not implement a final decision in the near term for a number of reasons, including the political timetable and the weak housing market.