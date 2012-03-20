FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Crude oil pares losses on Germany/France SPR view
Sections
Featured
U.S. flies bombers over Korea as Trump discusses options
World
U.S. flies bombers over Korea as Trump discusses options
Helicopters pluck 42 people, 5 dogs, 1 cat from brink of wildfire
U.S.
Helicopters pluck 42 people, 5 dogs, 1 cat from brink of wildfire
Despite sanctions, Russian firms acquire Microsoft software
Technology
Despite sanctions, Russian firms acquire Microsoft software
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
March 20, 2012 / 3:16 PM / in 6 years

Crude oil pares losses on Germany/France SPR view

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, March 20 (Reuters) - Brent and U.S. crude oil
futures pared losses on Tuesday after a report that Germany and
France were opposed to an emergency release of strategic oil
reserves, according to officials from both countries.
    In London, ICE Brent crude for May delivery was down
$1.50, or 1.19 percent at $124.21 a barrel by 11:05 a.m. EDT
(1505 GMT). Before the news broke, it traded down $1.44, or 1.15
percent, at $124.27. 
    NYMEX crude for April delivery was down $1.59, or
1.47 percent at $106.50. Before the news, it was down $1.86, or
1.72 percent, at $106.23.

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.