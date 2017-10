Santiago’s blue-chip IPSA stock index has ended a preliminary 0.47 percent lower, as investors took profits after a recently rally brought the local index to fresh eight-month highs and as disappointing U.S. data weighed on sentiment.

Among decliners, diversified retailer Cencosud lost 0.56 percent, integrated steel and iron ore producer Cap shed 1.42 percent and regional energy holding company Enersis decreased 1.93 percent.