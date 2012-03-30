FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
TransCanada to concentrate on all-Alaska LNG pipeline
Sections
Featured
U.S. flies bombers over Korea as Trump discusses options
World
U.S. flies bombers over Korea as Trump discusses options
Helicopters pluck 42 people, 5 dogs, 1 cat from brink of wildfire
U.S.
Helicopters pluck 42 people, 5 dogs, 1 cat from brink of wildfire
Despite sanctions, Russian firms acquire Microsoft software
Technology
Despite sanctions, Russian firms acquire Microsoft software
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
March 30, 2012 / 9:15 PM / 6 years ago

TransCanada to concentrate on all-Alaska LNG pipeline

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

CALGARY, Alberta, March 30 (Reuters) - TransCanada Corp said on Friday it will concentrate its planning efforts for an Alaska natural gas pipeline on a $26 billion route that would take the fuel to an Alaska liquefied natural gas facility, leaving a more expensive route to Alberta as only an alternative option for the project.

Tony Palmer, TransCanada’s vice-president of Alaska development, said in an interview that an all-Alaska route had become the preferred focus for the project following an agreement between producers on the state’s North Slope and Alaska government.

Exxon Mobil Corp, BP Plc and ConocoPhillips agreed to move forward on finding ways to commercialize their vast natural-gas reserves on the North Slope after Exxon Mobil resolved a dispute with the state government over the Point Thomson field.

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.