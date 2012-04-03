FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
#Market News
April 3, 2012 / 9:35 PM / in 6 years

TEXT-S&P raises Uruguay rating to 'BBB-'

Reuters Staff

9 Min Read

Overview	
     -- Uruguay's cautious economic management has resulted in
economic 	
diversification, an improved external position, and a smoother
debt 	
amortization profile, diminishing Uruguay's vulnerability to
potential 	
external shocks.	
     -- We expect that Uruguay's stable political system and
institutions will 	
continue to provide broad support for an economic policy mix
that addresses 	
future challenges.	
     -- We're raising our long-term foreign and local currency
sovereign 	
credit ratings on Uruguay to 'BBB-', the lowest level within our	
investment-grade category, from 'BB+'.	
     -- The outlook is stable. We expect the administration will
sustain its 	
commitment to fiscal prudence, even under more severe external
conditions.	
Rating Action	
On April 3, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services raised its
long-term 	
foreign and local currency sovereign credit ratings on the
Oriental Republic 	
of Uruguay to 'BBB-' from 'BB+'. We also raised our short-term
foreign and 	
local currency ratings to 'A-3' from 'B' on the Republic. The
outlook on the 	
long-term ratings is stable.	
	
Standard & Poor's also changed its transfer and convertibility
assessment on 	
Uruguay to 'BBB+' from 'BBB'. As per our sovereign rating
methodology, we are 	
withdrawing our recovery rating of '2' on Uruguay. Our recovery
analysis is 	
only applicable to speculative-grade issuers.	
	
At the same time, we are equalizing our rating on the Central
Bank of Uruguay 	
with the sovereign rating by raising our long-term foreign and
local currency 	
ratings on the Central Bank of Uruguay to 'BBB-' from 'BB-'.	
	
We also raised our long-term corporate credit rating on
state-owned 	
Administracion Nacional de Combustibles Alcohol y Portland
(ANCAP) to 'BB' 	
from 'BB-'. The outlook is stable. This rating action results
from our 	
assessment of a "very high" likelihood that the government of
Uruguay would 	
provide timely and sufficient extraordinary support to the
company in the 	
event of financial distress, and from our 'b+' stand-alone
credit profile 	
(SACP) on ANCAP.	
	
Rationale	
The upgrade is based on Uruguay's sound economic growth
prospects and 	
improving external and fiscal indicators, as foreign direct
investment (FDI) 	
strengthens and improves economic diversification. Prudent
economic policies 	
in recent years, backed by a broad political consensus, have
allowed Uruguay 	
to grow rapidly and reduce its main credit vulnerabilities. Per
capita real 	
GDP growth averaged about 6% between 2006 and 2011. In contrast
with much of 	
South America, Uruguay managed to grow rapidly without a
significant 	
improvement in its terms of trade in the last decade.	
	
Uruguay's net external debt position continued its declining
trend in 2011, 	
supported by a strong accumulation of international reserves.
Liquid assets 	
exceeded external debt in 2011 by 8% of current account
receipts. The 	
country's external debt position is likely to improve in coming
years, because 	
strong FDI inflows are expected to exceed the projected current
account 	
deficit. We expect the country's net external liability position
to stabilize 	
at about 25% of current account receipts, having fallen from 47%
in 2009.	
	
The stronger external performance provides policy flexibility to
withstand the 	
impact of a potential external shock, especially from negative
developments 	
transmitted through Uruguay's still significant economic links
with Argentina 	
(B/Stable/B). Economic diversification and more market-oriented
policies have 	
reduced the relative importance of Uruguay's financial and trade
links with 	
its neighbor. The combination of stronger external accounts,
gradually lower 	
levels of dollarization (now 50% of total loans and 72% of total
deposits), 	
and the fruits of a sovereign debt management strategy that has
materially 	
reduced roll-over risk in the next five years, provides greater
scope for the 	
government to maintain stability in the event of potential
economic 	
disruptions in Argentina.	
	
We expect the government's liquidity position to remain strong
over the next 	
five years, given low principal debt payments in foreign
currency, high 	
government deposits (estimated at about $2.5 billion), and
existing agreements 	
to gain access to contingency credit lines--lines for $1.13
billion were 	
already signed--from multilateral lenders. Total annual
amortization payments 	
are estimated at about 1.2% of GDP between 2012 and 2015--an
equivalent 	
average of about $670 million--of which only 21% correspond to
bonds 	
denominated in foreign currency with the rest pertaining to
local currency 	
(inflation linked) bonds and payments to multilaterals. If
needed, Uruguay 	
could remain outside the dollar debt market for several years if
financial 	
market conditions were to deteriorate; Uruguay's last issuance
in the global 	
dollar debt market was in 2009.	
	
We expect significant FDI inflows to continue to boost Uruguay's
still low 	
level of investment to GDP (20% for 2011), strengthen its net
external debt 	
position, and support medium-term GDP growth. Large and
diversified net FDI 	
inflows (equivalent to an average of about 6% of GDP per year
between 2006 and 	
2011) had a strong role in supporting high growth rates in
Uruguay over the 	
last six years.	
	
Despite recent gains, economic policy flexibility in Uruguay
will continue to 	
be restricted by dollarization (dollar deposits still represent
72% of total) 	
and limited fiscal flexibility. Inflation has tended to be above
levels in 	
trading partners, with 7.2% projected for 2012, which is above
the target of 	
4% to 6% set by the central bank. A commitment to limit fiscal
deficits to 	
about 1% of GDP allowed net general government debt to decline
to 43.8% of GDP 	
in 2011. This incorporates the equivalent of 10% of GDP in
Central Bank notes 	
issued for sterilization of financial account inflows, an item
whose recent 	
increase explains most of the increase in absolute debt levels
in recent 	
years. However, fiscal policy has remained mostly pro-cyclical,
as there is no 	
consensus supporting stronger fiscal results and, therefore,
improving the 	
fiscal position at a more rapid pace.	
	
Our local currency rating remains at the same level as the
foreign currency 	
rating because monetary flexibility continues to be restricted
in Uruguay by 	
dollarization. In addition, and despite recent growth, the
development of the 	
local currency domestic debt market is still, in our opinion, at
an early 	
stage. Our transfer and convertibility assessment reflects our
opinion that 	
the likelihood of the sovereign restricting access to foreign
exchange needed 	
by Uruguay-based non-sovereign issuers for debt service is
moderately lower 	
than the likelihood of the sovereign defaulting on its foreign
currency 	
obligations.	
	
Outlook	
The stable outlook balances the expected commitment to cautious
economic 	
policies with the government's still relatively limited fiscal
and monetary 	
policy flexibility amid growing uncertainty in global and
regional markets. 	
Standard & Poor's expects the government will sustain its
commitment to fiscal 	
prudence, even under more severe external conditions.	
	
Continuing improvement in fiscal indicators, with declining debt
as well as 	
lower levels of debt dollarization, combined with a further
diversification of 	
the sources of economic growth, could, over time, lead to a
higher rating. 	
Conversely, a weaker commitment to macroeconomic stability and a
failure by 	
the authorities to respond appropriately to external risks could
weaken 	
external liquidity and raise the country's debt burden,
resulting in a lower 	
rating.	
	
Ratings List	
Upgraded	
                                        To                 From	
Uruguay (Oriental Republic of)	
 Sovereign Credit Rating                BBB-/Stable/A-3   
BB+/Stable/B	
 Transfer & Convertibility Assessment   BBB+               BBB	
 Senior Unsecured                       BBB-               BB+	
 Short-Term Debt                        A-3                B	
	
Banco Central del Uruguay	
 Sovereign Credit Rating                BBB-/Stable/A-3   
BB-/Stable/B	
 Senior Unsecured                       BBB-               BB-	
	
Administracion Nacional de Combustibles Alcohol y Portland	
 Corporate credit rating                BB/Stable/--      
BB-/Stable/--	
	
 	
Rating Withdrawn	
                                        To                 From	
Uruguay (Oriental Republic of)	
 Senior Unsecured	
   Recovery Rating                      NR                 2

