TEXT-Fitch revises Venezuela's long-term ratings outlook

April 4 Fitch Ratings has affirmed Venezuela’s ratings as follows: --Foreign and Local Currency Issuer Default Ratings (IDRs) at ‘B+'; --Short-term IDR at ‘B’; --Country Ceiling at ‘B+'. The Rating Outlooks on the Long-term IDRs have been revised to Negative from Stable. The revision of the Outlook to Negative reflects Venezuela’s weakening policy framework, which has resulted in increased vulnerability to commodity price shocks and deterioration in fiscal and external credit metrics as well as rising political uncertainty related to the 2012 electoral cycle. Venezuela’s ratings are presently supported by its manageable debt-service profile and relative financing flexibility. The current environment of high oil prices reduces the probability of near-term financing stress. In addition to international reserves, the sovereign held approximately USD18.8 billion (19.4% of CXR) in liquid FC assets in at the end of 2011. ‘An exchange rate regime that leads to macroeconomic distortions and rising FC indebtedness, a markedly expansionary fiscal policy and the transfer of the country’s oil-windfall to opaque off-budget funds have weakened Venezuela’s external and fiscal credit metrics as well as increased its dependence on high oil prices,’ said Erich Arispe, Director in Fitch’s Sovereign Group. While considerable resources in terms of international reserves, proceeds from bilateral borrowing and oil-derived revenues have been directed to discretionary off-budget mechanisms such as the National Development Fund (Fonden), the available information to assess the flows, administration and use of assets diverted to this parallel fiscal structure is limited. As a result, external liquidity and the sovereign’s net external position have deteriorated vis-a-vis peers in the ‘B’ category and oil exporters in spite of large current account surpluses in recent years. The sovereign has turned into a net external debtor from a creditor position a few years ago. In addition, the rising importance of gold as part of international reserves, 66.7% at the end of 2011, further increase the country’s vulnerability to commodity price shocks. The risk for political and social instability remains present due to the high concentration of power in the hands of the president, weak institutional framework and the high degree of political polarization in Venezuela. The likelihood of a close presidential election and concerns about the President Chavez health add further uncertainty to the political environment. After three years of recession, growth has recovered due to a vigorous fiscal stimulus. According to Fitch, Venezuela could expand by 5.1% in 2012. ‘The economy is unlikely to retain momentum over the medium term in the absence of policies that lead to increased private investment, improved competitiveness of the non-oil economy and reduced macroeconomic distortions such as real exchange rate overvaluation and high inflation,’ said Arispe. Fitch estimates that election-related spending could push the central government deficit to 6.8% of GDP, thus leading to further debt build up. While government debt levels (25.2% of GDP in 2011) and amortizations remain lower than peers, interest payments, measured in terms of revenues, have risen relatively to peers due to fast paced debt growth and higher borrowing costs in spite of high oil prices. An oil price shock and the continuation of policies that lead to further deterioration of Venezuela’s external and fiscal credit metrics would be negative for Venezuela’s ratings. Fitch would also view negatively significant increase in social and political instability. On the contrary, policy adjustments that result in reduced macroeconomic distortions, higher growth, strengthening and greater transparency of fiscal and external accounts could stabilize the rating.