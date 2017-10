NEW YORK, April 10 (Reuters) - Trading volumes in COMEX copper futures soared to a new record above 118,700 lots on Tuesday, preliminary Thomson Reuters data showed, as prices of the metal plunged to a three-month low.

By 2:02 p.m. EDT (1802 GMT) volumes stood at 118,767 lots, surpassing the prior record of 117,165 lots recorded on Feb. 21, 2012.