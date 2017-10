Santiago’s blue-chip IPSA stock index has ended at a nearly four-week low, as worries about slowing U.S. job growth, weakening demand from China, and the festering euro zone debt crisis took the spotlight.

The Ipsa ended a preliminary 0.79 percent lower with diversified retailer Cencosud losing 1.51 percent, department store Falabella shedding 0.73 percent, and rival Ripley decreasing 2.08 percent.