UPDATE 1-Cotton vaults 100-day moving average on short covering

(Updating with detail throughout)

April 11 (Reuters) - Cotton futures rallied more than 3 percent on Wednesday, breaching its 100-day moving average as investors covered short positions ahead of the May contract options expiry on Friday, traders said.

The benchmark May cotton contract on the ICE Futures U.S. exchange rose as much as 3.2 percent to an intraday high of 92.62 cents per lb in late morning trade in New York. That was the largest daily rise since March 5.

Prices subsequently eased off that level although prices still still up over 2 percent by early afternoon.

They were up 2.18 percent at 91.60 cents at 12.51 p.m. EST (1651 GMT).

A drop in open interest of 11,455 contracts taking the May contract total to 47,116 overnight revealed the extent of the race by merchants and hedge funds to cover their short positions ahead of the Friday options expiry.

“This is a short-covering rally. You can see that in the drop in open interest. People are moving out of the May” contract ahead of options expiry on Friday, said John Flanagan, cotton analyst of Flanagan Trading Corp. (Reporting By Josephine Mason)