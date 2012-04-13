FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
STXNEWS LATAM-Chile stocks at 1-mo intraday low on China
Sections
Featured
Catalonia stops short of formal independence to allow talks
SPAIN
Catalonia stops short of formal independence to allow talks
Source code reviews pose unacceptable risk: Symantec
Cyber Risk
Source code reviews pose unacceptable risk: Symantec
Wildfires kill 15, damage 1,500 homes in California wine country
U.S.
Wildfires kill 15, damage 1,500 homes in California wine country
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
April 13, 2012 / 5:15 PM / in 5 years

STXNEWS LATAM-Chile stocks at 1-mo intraday low on China

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Chile’s blue-chip IPSA stock index is sliding 0.63 percent in afternoon trade to an intraday one-month low after top trade partner China posted below forecast growth data for the first quarter.

The IPSA has been steadily falling, in what a local trader called “an expected and healthy correction,” since the index closed at an 8-1/2 month high on the first trading day of April.

Commodities-related companies were among the biggest decliners, with steel and iron ore producer CAP falling 1.25 percent and pulp and paper producer CMPC losing 1.43 percent.

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.