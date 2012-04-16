FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
TABLE-N.Y. Fed manufacturing index 6.56 in April
#Market News
April 16, 2012

TABLE-N.Y. Fed manufacturing index 6.56 in April

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

April 16 (Reuters) - The New York Federal Reserve Bank said on Monday its
"Empire State" manufacturing activity index fell in April to 6.56 from 20.21 in
March.     	
    Economists in a Reuters survey expected an April reading   	
of 18.00.     	
    Following is a breakdown of the survey's components:      	
      	
                      April   March  Feb    Jan     Dec    	
                      2012    2012   2012   2012    2011    	
General Business      ---------- Diffusion Index -----------      	
   Conditions          6.56   20.21  19.53  13.48   8.19    	
Prices Paid           45.78   50.62  25.88  26.37  24.42          	
Prices Received       19.28   13.58  15.29  23.08   3.49      	
New Orders             6.48    6.84   9.73  13.70   5.99    	
Shipments              6.41   18.21  22.79  21.69  20.06    	
Delivery Time          4.82    7.41   1.18  -3.30   0.00    	
Inventories            1.20    0.00  -4.71   6.59  -3.49    	
Unfilled Orders       -7.23   -1.23  -7.06  -5.49 -15.12    	
Number of Employees   19.28   13.58  11.76  12.09   2.33    	
Average Workweek       6.02   18.52   7.06   6.59  -2.33     	
------------------------------------------------------------     	
                      April   March    Feb    Jan     Dec    	
                      2012     2012   2012    2012   2011    	
General Business      ----------- Six months from ----------      	
   Conditions         43.12    47.50   50.38  54.87  45.61       	
Prices Paid           50.60    66.67   62.35  53.85  56.98     	
Prices Received       22.89    32.10   34.12  30.77  36.05     	
New Orders            45.78    41.98   44.71  53.85  54.65       	
Shipments             44.58    43.21   49.41  52.75  51.16    	
Delivery Time          1.20     4.94    2.35   6.59   2.33    	
Inventories            4.82     4.94   10.59  10.99   9.30    	
Unfilled Orders        9.64     8.64    4.71   5.49   8.14    	
Number of Employees   27.71    32.10   29.41  28.57  24.42     	
Average Workweek      10.84    20.99   18.82  17.58  22.09     	
Capital Expenditures  31.33    32.10   31.76  25.27  23.26

0 : 0
