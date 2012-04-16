RPT-TABLE-N.Y. Fed manufacturing index 6.56 in April

April 16 (Reuters) - The New York Federal Reserve Bank said on Monday its "Empire State" manufacturing activity index fell in April to 6.56 from 20.21 in March. Economists in a Reuters survey expected an April reading of 18.00. Following is a breakdown of the survey's components: April March Feb Jan Dec 2012 2012 2012 2012 2011 General Business ---------- Diffusion Index ----------- Conditions 6.56 20.21 19.53 13.48 8.19 Prices Paid 45.78 50.62 25.88 26.37 24.42 Prices Received 19.28 13.58 15.29 23.08 3.49 New Orders 6.48 6.84 9.73 13.70 5.99 Shipments 6.41 18.21 22.79 21.69 20.06 Delivery Time 4.82 7.41 1.18 -3.30 0.00 Inventories 1.20 0.00 -4.71 6.59 -3.49 Unfilled Orders -7.23 -1.23 -7.06 -5.49 -15.12 Number of Employees 19.28 13.58 11.76 12.09 2.33 Average Workweek 6.02 18.52 7.06 6.59 -2.33 ------------------------------------------------------------ April March Feb Jan Dec 2012 2012 2012 2012 2011 General Business ----------- Six months from ---------- Conditions 43.12 47.50 50.38 54.87 45.61 Prices Paid 50.60 66.67 62.35 53.85 56.98 Prices Received 22.89 32.10 34.12 30.77 36.05 New Orders 45.78 41.98 44.71 53.85 54.65 Shipments 44.58 43.21 49.41 52.75 51.16 Delivery Time 1.20 4.94 2.35 6.59 2.33 Inventories 4.82 4.94 10.59 10.99 9.30 Unfilled Orders 9.64 8.64 4.71 5.49 8.14 Number of Employees 27.71 32.10 29.41 28.57 24.42 Average Workweek 10.84 20.99 18.82 17.58 22.09 Capital Expenditures 31.33 32.10 31.76 25.27 23.26