FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
STXNEWS LATAM-Chile stocks dip; firms with Argentina ops fall
Sections
Featured
In blocking arms to Yemen, Saudi Arabia squeezes a starving population
Yemen
In blocking arms to Yemen, Saudi Arabia squeezes a starving population
Despite sanctions, Russian firms acquire Microsoft software
Technology
Despite sanctions, Russian firms acquire Microsoft software
Wildfires kill 17 in California
U.S.
Wildfires kill 17 in California
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
April 16, 2012 / 7:45 PM / in 5 years

STXNEWS LATAM-Chile stocks dip; firms with Argentina ops fall

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Santiago’s blue-chip IPSA stock index ended slightly lower, as companies with operations in Argentina fell after Argentine President Cristina Fernandez unveiled plans to seize control of leading energy company YPF, which is controlled by Spain’s Repsol.

Losses were muted as U.S. markets rose after upbeat retail sales in March, and the IPSA closed down 0.18 percent .

Among companies with operations in Argentina, diversified retailer Cencosud lost 0.86 percent and flagship carrier LAN Airlines shed 1.2 percent.

“There’s a reaction as more risk has been assigned to Argentina following the government’s announcement,” said Rodrigo Andaur of FIT Research.

Helping to level out the IPSA, heavily weighted fuel and forestry conglomerate Copec increased 3.11 percent and pulp and paper producer CMPC rose 2.10 percent.

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.