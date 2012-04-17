FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Oracle's Ellison says couldn't sway Google on Java
April 17, 2012 / 5:26 PM / 5 years ago

Oracle's Ellison says couldn't sway Google on Java

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SAN FRANCISCO, April 17 (Reuters) - Oracle Corp Chief Executive Larry Ellison said on Tuesday he tried to convince then-Google Inc CEO Eric Schmidt and current CEO Larry Page in 2010 to ensure that Java versions used in Android mobile software were compatible with the industry standard, but was rebuffed.

Ellison, testifying in a closely watched legal battle between Oracle and Google over Java patents, said Google was the only major company he knew of that had not taken one of three Java licenses available, including one that allows its commercial use.

