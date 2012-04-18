FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Guggenheim Investments COO, two executives leave-sources
April 18, 2012

Guggenheim Investments COO, two executives leave-sources

Jessica Toonkel

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, April 18 (Reuters) - The chief operating officer of Guggenheim Investments, along with its head of marketing and head of sales left the firm this week, according to three people familiar with the situation.

Richard Goldman, chief operating officer of the New York-based asset management firm, along with Marc Zeitoun, the head of distribution and Keith Fletcher, chief marketing officer, have all left, the sources said.

A receptionist at Guggenheim Investments, which is a subsidiary of Guggenheim Partners LLC, said that Goldman, Zeitoun and Fletcher were not in the directory. A spokeswoman declined to comment.

