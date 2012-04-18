TEXT-S&P revises Belarus outlook to stable

Overview -- With new sources of funding and capital inflows from Russia, Belarus' external liquidity constraints have eased, in our view. -- We also believe that the economy is showing signs of stabilizing and that short-term financing conditions have improved. -- We are therefore revising the outlook on our long-term sovereign credit ratings on Belarus to stable, from negative. -- We are also affirming our 'B-/C' long- and short-term foreign and local currency sovereign credit ratings on Belarus. Rating Action On April 18, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services affirmed its long- and short-term sovereign credit ratings on the Republic of Belarus at 'B-/C'. At the same time, we revised the outlook to stable from negative. The transfer & convertibility (T&C) assessment for Belarus is unchanged at 'B-'. The recovery rating on Belarus' senior unsecured debt remains at '4'. Rationale The outlook revision reflects our view of signs of stabilization in Belarus' economy. Foreign currency reserves have strengthened, immediate pressure on the exchange rate has eased, and inflation, although still very high, is decreasing. Furthermore, short-term external financing constraints have lessened because Russia has injected inflows of funding and capital equal to 12% of Belarus' 2012 GDP. The ratings on Belarus are constrained by political risks, high government financing needs, reliance on external funding, and the government's reluctance to introduce much-needed structural reforms to improve the country's competitiveness and growth prospects. The ratings are supported by the country's relatively high, albeit declining, GDP per capita for the rating level ($4,093; 2012 estimate), moderate general government deficits, its substantial industrial capital stock, and its highly educated workforce. These factors provide the potential for a relatively rapid improvement in productivity should the government pursue structural reforms to enhance efficiency in state-owned enterprises and support private-sector growth. After nearing financial collapse last year, the Belarusian economy responded quickly to the eventual crisis resolution measures implemented by the government, and mostly with the support of Russia. Russia facilitated a loan to Belarus of about 7% of GDP from the Eurasian Economic Community Anti-Crisis Fund (ACF), on condition that Belarus embark on a stabilization program. Russia also provided a loan of about 2% of GDP through Sberbank. In return, Belarus sold its remaining 50% share of Beltransgaz (the natural gas pipeline company) to Russia's Gazprom for about 6% of GDP, and agreed to sell other government-owned assets amounting to almost 13% of GDP during 2012-2013. Total capital inflows from Russia have amounted to 12% of 2012 GDP since the start of stabilization efforts. Furthermore, Russia and Belarus signed a new agreement for oil and gas import prices that puts the 2012 gas price at a 44% discount from its 2011 level. This will amount to nearly 4% of 2012 GDP in savings over the next two years. In addition, the new discounted oil price is expected to create savings for Belarus of about 1.5% of GDP this year. In line with the ACF program, the government tightened fiscal and monetary policy in the second half of 2011. As a result of cuts in capital spending, along with increases in non-tax revenues and custom receipts, the general government balance reached a surplus of 3% of GDP in 2011 compared with a 4% deficit in 2010. Furthermore, the National Bank of Belarus abolished the practice of lending to commercial banks and hiked interest rates: the refinancing rate had reached 45% by end-2011. These measures have helped bring down inflation since the beginning of the year. That said, it remains high with the year-on-year increase in March 2012 at 106.5%. In our view, if the government maintains policy tightening, inflation will continue to decline in 2012. The new borrowings and the sale of Beltransgaz more than doubled Belarus' gross international reserves to about 1.8 months of current account payments at end-2011 from a low of 0.8 months in May 2011. However, about half of this is foreign currency swaps that the national bank entered into with commercial banks, and which we exclude for our calculation of usable reserves. After taking a number of step devaluations, the government liberalized and unified the currency in October when it depreciated by another 71%, bringing the total depreciation against the dollar to 178% in 2011. The depreciation helped somewhat reduce the country's current account deficit, although it did post an overall deficit for the year of 12.6% of GDP (albeit down from 15.0% in 2010). We believe the Belarusian population now has more confidence in the domestic economy; local and foreign currency deposits have flowed into the banking system. At end-2011, the Belarusian ruble encountered upward pressure that prompted the national bank to purchase foreign currency. Under our baseline scenario for 2012 we expect economic growth to moderate to 2% from 5% and the current account deficit to narrow to 9% of GDP, primarily on trade balance gains from the new oil and gas price regime. We also expect that the general government will post a deficit of 1% of GDP in 2012, reflecting increases in wages and pensions. In terms of external funding, we expect the government will receive two more tranches under the ACF program amounting to 2.3% of GDP, and that the government may sell more public assets this year to comply with the ACF program. While this is sufficient to meet the government's funding requirements in 2012--provided the currency does not weaken--we expect the government will borrow further this year to shore-up its reserves ahead of 2013 when a larger debt service burden is falling due. Notwithstanding the alleviation of short-term financing constraints and exchange rate and inflation pressures, we see numerous risks to Belarus' economic stabilization. Its deep-rooted structural problems are yet to be addressed. With immediate economic and financial pressures having eased, we are concerned that reform momentum will likely wane once more. We believe policy slippages are already underway, including plans to raise wages to restore real incomes to pre-crisis levels, and pressure from the presidential administration to raise the growth target this year. Loosening of macroeconomic policies could in our view trigger an eventual return to the depreciation-inflation spiral. Outlook The stable outlook reflects our view that the improvement in external liquidity, and successful stabilization efforts, have significantly reduced the likelihood that we would lower the ratings over the next 12 months. However, we could lower the ratings if renewed expansionary policies were to lead to a return of exchange rate and inflationary pressures. We could also lower the ratings if external liquidity or the availability of external funding were to significantly deteriorate again. Government policy leading to a sustained improvement in competitiveness, a diversification of funding sources, and increased availability of foreign exchange could eventually support an upgrade. We could also consider raising the ratings if we saw an improvement in external balances indicated by lower external financing needs, lower external debt, and improved current account balances. 