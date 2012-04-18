FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
TEXT-S&P revises Belarus outlook to stable
#Market News
April 18, 2012 / 3:20 PM / in 5 years

TEXT-S&P revises Belarus outlook to stable

Reuters Staff

9 Min Read

Overview	
    -- With new sources of funding and capital inflows from Russia, Belarus'
external liquidity constraints have eased, in our view.	
    -- We also believe that the economy is showing signs of stabilizing and 	
that short-term financing conditions have improved.	
    -- We are therefore revising the outlook on our long-term sovereign credit
ratings on Belarus to stable, from negative.	
    -- We are also affirming our 'B-/C' long- and short-term foreign and local
currency sovereign credit ratings on Belarus.	
	
Rating Action	
On April 18, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services affirmed its long- and 	
short-term sovereign credit ratings on the Republic of Belarus at 'B-/C'. At 	
the same time, we revised the outlook to stable from negative. The transfer & 	
convertibility (T&C) assessment for Belarus is unchanged at 'B-'. The recovery 	
rating on Belarus' senior unsecured debt remains at '4'.	
Rationale	
The outlook revision reflects our view of signs of stabilization in Belarus' 	
economy. Foreign currency reserves have strengthened, immediate pressure on 	
the exchange rate has eased, and inflation, although still very high, is 	
decreasing. Furthermore, short-term external financing constraints have 	
lessened because Russia has injected inflows of funding and capital equal to 	
12% of Belarus' 2012 GDP.	
	
The ratings on Belarus are constrained by political risks, high government 	
financing needs, reliance on external funding, and the government's reluctance 	
to introduce much-needed structural reforms to improve the country's 	
competitiveness and growth prospects. The ratings are supported by the 	
country's relatively high, albeit declining, GDP per capita for the rating 	
level ($4,093; 2012 estimate), moderate general government deficits, its 	
substantial industrial capital stock, and its highly educated workforce. These 	
factors provide the potential for a relatively rapid improvement in 	
productivity should the government pursue structural reforms to enhance 	
efficiency in state-owned enterprises and support private-sector growth.	
	
After nearing financial collapse last year, the Belarusian economy responded 	
quickly to the eventual crisis resolution measures implemented by the 	
government, and mostly with the support of Russia. Russia facilitated a loan 	
to Belarus of about 7% of GDP from the Eurasian Economic Community Anti-Crisis 	
Fund (ACF), on condition that Belarus embark on a stabilization program. 	
Russia also provided a loan of about 2% of GDP through Sberbank. In return, 	
Belarus sold its remaining 50% share of Beltransgaz (the natural gas pipeline 	
company) to Russia's Gazprom for about 6% of GDP, and agreed to sell other 	
government-owned assets amounting to almost 13% of GDP during 2012-2013. Total 	
capital inflows from Russia have amounted to 12% of 2012 GDP since the start 	
of stabilization efforts. Furthermore, Russia and Belarus signed a new 	
agreement for oil and gas import prices that puts the 2012 gas price at a 44% 	
discount from its 2011 level. This will amount to nearly 4% of 2012 GDP in 	
savings over the next two years. In addition, the new discounted oil price is 	
expected to create savings for Belarus of about 1.5% of GDP this year. 	
	
In line with the ACF program, the government tightened fiscal and monetary 	
policy in the second half of 2011. As a result of cuts in capital spending, 	
along with increases in non-tax revenues and custom receipts, the general 	
government balance reached a surplus of 3% of GDP in 2011 compared with a 4% 	
deficit in 2010. Furthermore, the National Bank of Belarus abolished the 	
practice of lending to commercial banks and hiked interest rates: the 	
refinancing rate had reached 45% by end-2011. These measures have helped bring 	
down inflation since the beginning of the year. That said, it remains high 	
with the year-on-year increase in March 2012 at 106.5%. In our view, if the 	
government maintains policy tightening, inflation will continue to decline in 	
2012.	
	
The new borrowings and the sale of Beltransgaz more than doubled Belarus' 	
gross international reserves to about 1.8 months of current account payments 	
at end-2011 from a low of 0.8 months in May 2011. However, about half of this 	
is foreign currency swaps that the national bank entered into with commercial 	
banks, and which we exclude for our calculation of usable reserves. After 	
taking a number of step devaluations, the government liberalized and unified 	
the currency in October when it depreciated by another 71%, bringing the total 	
depreciation against the dollar to 178% in 2011. The depreciation helped 	
somewhat reduce the country's current account deficit, although it did post an 	
overall deficit for the year of 12.6% of GDP (albeit down from 15.0% in 2010). 	
We believe the Belarusian population now has more confidence in the domestic 	
economy; local and foreign currency deposits have flowed into the banking 	
system. At end-2011, the Belarusian ruble encountered upward pressure that 	
prompted the national bank to purchase foreign currency. 	
	
Under our baseline scenario for 2012 we expect economic growth to moderate to 	
2% from 5% and the current account deficit to narrow to 9% of GDP, primarily 	
on trade balance gains from the new oil and gas price regime. We also expect 	
that the general government will post a deficit of 1% of GDP in 2012, 	
reflecting increases in wages and pensions. In terms of external funding, we 	
expect the government will receive two more tranches under the ACF program 	
amounting to 2.3% of GDP, and that the government may sell more public assets 	
this year to comply with the ACF program. While this is sufficient to meet the 	
government's funding requirements in 2012--provided the currency does not 	
weaken--we expect the government will borrow further this year to shore-up its 	
reserves ahead of 2013 when a larger debt service burden is falling due.	
	
Notwithstanding the alleviation of short-term financing constraints and 	
exchange rate and inflation pressures, we see numerous risks to Belarus' 	
economic stabilization. Its deep-rooted structural problems are yet to be 	
addressed. With immediate economic and financial pressures having eased, we 	
are concerned that reform momentum will likely wane once more. We believe 	
policy slippages are already underway, including plans to raise wages to 	
restore real incomes to pre-crisis levels, and pressure from the presidential 	
administration to raise the growth target this year. Loosening of 	
macroeconomic policies could in our view trigger an eventual return to the 	
depreciation-inflation spiral.	
	
Outlook	
The stable outlook reflects our view that the improvement in external 	
liquidity, and successful stabilization efforts, have significantly reduced 	
the likelihood that we would lower the ratings over the next 12 months. 	
However, we could lower the ratings if renewed expansionary policies were to 	
lead to a return of exchange rate and inflationary pressures. We could also 	
lower the ratings if external liquidity or the availability of external 	
funding were to significantly deteriorate again.	
	
Government policy leading to a sustained improvement in competitiveness, a 	
diversification of funding sources, and increased availability of foreign 	
exchange could eventually support an upgrade. We could also consider raising 	
the ratings if we saw an improvement in external balances indicated by lower 	
external financing needs, lower external debt, and improved current account 	
balances.	
	
Related Criteria And Research	
     -- Ratings On Republic Of Belarus Lowered To 'B-/C' On Funding Access 	
Uncertainty; Outlook Negative, Sept. 26, 2011.	
     -- Sovereign Government Rating Methodology and Assumptions, June 30, 2011	
     -- Criteria for Determining Transfer and Convertibility Assessments, May 	
19, 2009	
     -- Introduction Of Sovereign Recovery Ratings, June 14, 2007	
Ratings List	
Ratings Affirmed; CreditWatch/Outlook Action	
	
Belarus (Republic of)	
 Sovereign Credit Rating                B-/Stable/C        B-/Negative/C	
 Transfer & Convertibility Assessment   B-                 	
 Senior Unsecured (foreign currency)    B-	
   Recovery rating                      4	
 Senior Unsecured  (local currency)     B-

