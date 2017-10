Santiago’s blue-chip IPSA stock index has ended a marginal 0.06 higher, erasing its earlier losses, lifted by a late rally in U.S. markets and positive reports for some local companies.

Among gainers, utility company Aguas Andinas jumped 2.95 percent after a report said the company’s shares could be set for inclusion in the MSCI Latin America index, while heavily-weighted fuel and forestry conglomerate Copec rose 1.44 percent.