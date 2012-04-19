FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
April 19, 2012

STXNEWS LATAM-Chile stocks higher on bargain hunting

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Santiago’s blue-chip IPSA stock index has ended 0.45 percent higher, after a late rally and despite tumbling overseas equities, as investors went bargain hunting for select shares deemed good value after the local market’s recent slump.

Prior to Thursday’s gain, the IPSA had slid 3.7 percent since ending at an 8-1/2 month high at the beginning of April.

Among select shares buttressing the index, retail holding giant Cencosud gained 1.41 percent, fuel and forestry conglomerate Copec increased 1.0 percent, and steel and iron ore producer Cap climbed 0.75 percent.

