Santiago’s blue-chip IPSA stock index ended at a nearly two-week high on Friday, spurred by upbeat U.S. corporate earnings and reduced worries over Spain’s debt burden, which boosted overseas equities.

The IPSA ended a preliminary 1.18 percent higher as heavily-weighted diversified retailer Cencosud jumped 4.0 percent following a recent slump.

Pulp and paper producer CMPC rose 1.74 percent and department store Falabella increased 2.33 percent.