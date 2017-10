Santiago’s blue-chip IPSA stock index ended a preliminary 0.94 percent lower as a Dutch political impasse and disappointing euro zone data revived fears the region’s debt crisis could keep much of Europe mired in recession through the year.

The Chilean index was further dragged down by industrial conglomerate and bourse heavyweight Copec, which dropped 2.67 percent, and steel and iron ore producer CAP , which lost 1.94 percent.