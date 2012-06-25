FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
TEXT-S&P puts Egypt's 'B' ratings on watch negative
Sections
Featured
Emerging market tech boom a headache for fund managers
Exchange-traded Funds
Emerging market tech boom a headache for fund managers
The Basque: Spain's effective, expensive antidote to secession
World
The Basque: Spain's effective, expensive antidote to secession
Former Iranian diplomat on what Trump needs to know about Iran
Commentary
Former Iranian diplomat on what Trump needs to know about Iran
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
June 25, 2012 / 2:15 PM / 5 years ago

TEXT-S&P puts Egypt's 'B' ratings on watch negative

Reuters Staff

7 Min Read

Overview
     -- In Egypt, the Supreme Council of the Armed Forces has recently taken 
steps to consolidate its position of power, a move opposed by other political 
groups.
     -- We now believe that a protracted, and possibly volatile, transition 
from the authoritarian regime deposed in January 2011 is more likely.
     -- We are therefore placing our 'B' long-term foreign- and local-currency 
sovereign ratings on Egypt on CreditWatch with negative implications.
     -- The CreditWatch placement reflects our view that we may lower the 
long-term ratings over the next three months if, among other factors, we think 
Egypt's main political factions are unwilling or unable to compromise 
sufficiently on political decisions that would reduce pressures on fiscal and 
external indicators.
    
Rating Action
On June 25, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services placed its 'B' long-term 
foreign- and local-currency sovereign ratings on the Arab Republic of Egypt on 
CreditWatch with negative implications. At the same time we affirmed the 
short-term foreign- and local-currency ratings at 'B'.

The recovery rating on Egypt's senior unsecured debt is unchanged at '3', 
indicating our expectations of meaningful (50%-70%) recovery in the event of a 
default. Egypt's transfer and convertibility assessment remains 'B'.
Rationale
The CreditWatch placement reflects our view that pressures on fiscal and 
external indicators have heightened. We view the dissolution of the elected 
parliament and the concentration of legislative power in the hands of the 
ruling military council, the Supreme Council of the Armed Forces (SCAF), as 
potentially reducing the effectiveness and flexibility of the government. We 
also expect tensions to remain high between the military and the parties 
driving the post-Mubarak political transition, including the dominant Muslim 
Brotherhood, which could see a further deterioration in Egypt's economic, 
fiscal, and external performance. This notwithstanding the conciliatory 
statements made by the SCAF and the Muslim Brotherhood following the 
announcement on June 24, 2012, of the victory of the Muslim Brotherhood's 
candidate, Mohamed Morsi, at the presidential election, with 51.7% of the vote.

The outcome of the presidential election seems to have been settled. However, 
significant uncertainty remains with regard to the political transition 
process. On June 14, the Supreme Constitutional Court (SCC) effectively 
dissolved parliament. The SCC ruled that the law governing the parliamentary 
elections was unconstitutional because party members had been allowed to 
contest seats in the lower house, which were to have been reserved for 
independents. The conclusion of the parliamentary elections in January 2012 
had been an overwhelming majority vote for the Islamist parties. The Muslim 
Brotherhood, which won 47% of the parliamentary seats in January, is among 
those who do not accept the authority of the SCC's ruling.

By decree, the SCAF has extended its control to encompass legislative as well 
as military affairs until parliamentary elections are re-held. The SCAF 
announced that a new parliament would be elected once a new constitution is 
passed. The SCAF has given itself a significant role in running the 100-member 
assembly, which is set to draft the country's new constitution. In our view, 
it is likely to attempt to curtail the president's powers. The timing of the 
announcement of the new constitution and the parliamentary elections is 
unclear. As such, the incoming president is likely to take office without a 
parliament being in place, and without a permanent constitution to define his 
powers and duties. We understand, however, that the president will be able to 
form and dismiss a government, and ratify and reject laws. Still, we believe 
the SCAF will remain in overall control.

It now seems less likely that the political transition from the 
military-dominated Mubarak era to a fully democratic government will take 
place smoothly or in the near term. We view the potential confrontation 
between the SCAF and the Muslim Brotherhood over the levers of power as 
weakening the effectiveness of the executive and its ability to pursue 
policies to address Egypt's structural challenges. Furthermore, political 
instability, resulting also from potential popular disappointment with the 
direction of the political transition, could unsettle investors, tourists, and 
official donors. This would increase the likelihood of further deterioration 
of Egypt's economic indicators and, ultimately, sovereign creditworthiness. We 
are concerned that the flow of external funding sources and foreign currency 
generating activities, which we view as necessary to support the ratings at 
their current level, are now less likely.

CreditWatch
The CreditWatch placement reflects our view of at least a 50% likelihood of a 
downgrade over the next three months. This could occur if escalating political 
tensions, and the authorities' ongoing ineffectiveness in addressing economic, 
fiscal, and external challenges, further weaken key economic and external 
indicators while also undermining donors' and multilateral lending 
institutions' willingness to extend support.

We may lower the long-term ratings if we assess the main political actors as 
having limited willingness and ability to compromise sufficiently to improve 
Egypt's economic structure and growth prospects, and reduce pressures on 
fiscal and external indicators. We do not expect a change of more than one 
notch unless the political situation becomes extremely divisive.

Or, we could remove the CreditWatch and affirm the ratings if "turmoil 
fatigue" or other factors usher in a period of relative stability that gives 
the authorities room to achieve political and policy consensus sufficient to 
facilitate the necessary external and domestic financing.

Related Criteria And Research
     -- Sovereign Government Rating Methodology And Assumptions, June 30, 2011
     -- Criteria For Determining Transfer And Convertibility Assessments, May 
19, 2009
     -- Introduction Of Sovereign Recovery Ratings, June 14, 2007

Ratings List

Ratings Affirmed; CreditWatch/Outlook Action
                                        To                From
Egypt (Arab republic of)
 Sovereign Credit Rating                B/Watch Neg/B     B/Negative/B
 Senior Unsecured                       B/Watch Neg       B
 Recovery Rating                        3                 3

Ratings Affirmed

Egypt (Arab republic of)
 Transfer & Convertibility Assessment   B         
 Short-Term Debt                        B         

Complete ratings information is available to subscribers of RatingsDirect on 
the Global Credit Portal at www.globalcreditportal.com. All ratings affected 
by this rating action can be found on Standard & Poor's public Web site at 
www.standardandpoors.com. Use the Ratings search box located in the left 
column.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.