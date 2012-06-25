FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
TEXT-S&P revises Government Development Bank for Puerto Rico outlook
June 25, 2012 / 7:21 PM / 5 years ago

TEXT-S&P revises Government Development Bank for Puerto Rico outlook

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Overview
     -- We recently revised our outlook on the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico to 
negative from stable.
     -- In our view, the link between the Government Development Bank for 
Puerto Rico (GDB) and the Commonwealth is very strong, and GDB plays a very 
important role for the government.
     -- We are revising our outlook on GDB to negative from stable, and we are 
affirming our 'BBB/A-2' ratings.
     -- The negative outlook on GDB reflects the negative outlook on the 
Commonwealth.
Rating Action
On June 25, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services revised its ratings 
outlook on the Government Development Bank for Puerto Rico (GDB) to negative 
from stable. At the same time, we affirmed our 'BBB/A-2' ratings on GDB.

Rationale
The rating action follows our outlook revision on the ratings on the 
Commonwealth of Puerto Rico to negative from stable. We designate GDB as a 
government-related entity based on our view that the link between GDB and the 
Commonwealth is very strong and that GDB plays a very important role for the 
government, given that it provides funding to the Commonwealth and other 
Puerto Rican public corporations and that it's fiscal agent to the 
Commonwealth and its instrumentalities. According to our criteria, the rating 
on GDB cannot be higher than the rating on the Commonwealth because of the 
bank's lack of independence from the government. Therefore, we would downgrade 
GDB in conjunction with a downgrade of the Commonwealth, even if GDB were to 
maintain its 'bbb' stand-alone credit profile.

Outlook
Our negative outlook on GDB mirrors our outlook on the Commonwealth. If we 
lower our rating on the Commonwealth, we will very likely lower our rating on 
GDB. We do not believe that GDB is sufficiently independent from the 
Commonwealth to justify a higher rating. If GDB continues to shift its funding 
base toward wholesale borrowings, or if the bank pays a large special 
dividend, which we do not view as likely, we could lower the rating--even if 
the rating on the Commonwealth remains the same.

Related Criteria And Research
     -- Outlook On Puerto Rico Revised To Negative From Stable On Budget 
Imbalance, June 6, 2012
     -- Rating Government-Related Entities: Methodology And Assumptions, Dec. 
9, 2010
Ratings List

Ratings Affirmed; Outlook Action
                                        To                 From
Government Development Bank for Puerto Rico
 Counterparty Credit Rating             BBB/Negative/A-2   BBB/Stable/A-2

Ratings Affirmed

Government Development Bank for Puerto Rico
 Certificate Of Deposit                 BBB/A-2            
 Senior Unsecured                       BBB                

 (Caryn Trokie, New York Ratings Unit)

