Santiago’s blue-chip IPSA stock index has ended a preliminary 0.74 percent lower, dragged down in tandem with global equity markets, on questions over a European summit’s ability to address the region’s debt crisis.

Among decliners, flagship carrier LAN Airlines lost 1.91 percent, diversified retailer Cencosud decreased 1.03 percent, and industrial conglomerate Copec fell 1.89 percent.