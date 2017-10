Santiago's blue-chip IPSA stock index has ended higher, tracking major overseas markets, on encouraging U.S. data and as investors awaited a European summit, though it is seen unlikely to produce a credible solution to the region's debt crisis. The IPSA ended up a preliminary 0.3 percent, as flagship carrier LAN Airlines rose 0.69 percent, department store Falabella increased 0.88 percent, and wine producer and exporter Vina Concha y Toro climbed 2.05 percent.