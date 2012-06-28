FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
TEXT-S&P cuts Banque de Tunisie et des Emirats rating to 'B+'
June 28, 2012

TEXT-S&P cuts Banque de Tunisie et des Emirats rating to 'B+'

We lowered the sovereign credit ratings on the Republic of Tunisia to 
'BB/B' on May 23, 2012. 
    * We also lowered our economic risk score, a component of our Banking 

Industry Country Risk Assessment (BICRA), on Tunisia to '8' from '7'.
    * These revisions have had an impact on our assessment of the bank's 

capitalization.
    * We are therefore lowering our long-term rating on Banque de Tunisie et 

des Emirats to 'B+' from 'BB-' and subsequently removing it from 
CreditWatch with negative implications. We are also affirming the 'B' 
short-term rating.
    * The stable outlook reflects our view that the bank's business and 

financial profiles are likely to remain relatively unchanged over the 
next 12 months.
LONDON (Standard & Poor's) June 28, 2012-- Standard & Poor's Ratings Services 
said today that it lowered its long-term rating on Banque de Tunisie et des 
Emirats (BTE) to 'B+' from 'BB-' and subsequently removed it from CreditWatch 
negative, where it was placed on May 29, 2012. We also affirmed the 'B' 
short-term rating on the bank. The outlook is stable.

The rating action reflects our revised assessment of the bank's capitalization 
given the weaker economic environment in the Republic of Tunisia 
(BB/Stable/B). We have revised downward our assessment of BTE's capital and 
earnings to "adequate" from "strong", as our criteria define these terms, 
which has triggered a change in the bank's stand-alone credit profile (SACP) 
to 'b+' from 'bb-'.

Following the downgrade of the sovereign credit ratings on Tunisia on May 23, 
2012, we lowered our economic risk score on Tunisia to '8' from '7'. Our 
revised assessment of economic risk, one of two components of our BICRA, has 
led us to revise our assessment of BTE's capital and earnings. We assess BTE's 
capital adequacy under our risk-adjusted capital (RAC) framework. We estimate 
that the bank's RAC ratio before adjustments will slightly reduce to below 8% 
over the next 12-18 months. We expect the bank's low profitability will 
continue to constrain its internal capital generation.

The ratings on BTE factor in the bank's 'bb-' anchor, and our view of its 
"moderate" business position, "adequate" capital and earnings, "strong" risk 
position, "below average" funding, and "adequate" liquidity, as our criteria 
define these terms. The ratings reflect the bank's 'b+' SACP and do not 
incorporate any uplift for extraordinary government support following the 
lowering of the ratings on Tunisia.

The stable outlook on BTE reflects our view that the bank's business and 
financial profiles will remain relatively unchanged over the next 12 months. 
In particular, we believe that the bank's RAC ratio before adjustments will 
remain between 7% and 8% in the next 12-18 months. A one notch revision of the 
sovereign credit ratings on Tunisia, up or down, would have no direct impact 
on the bank's SACP or ratings.

We could raise the ratings on BTE if we see a significant increase in 
capitalization or a material improvement in the bank's funding profile. We do 
not envisage either of these scenarios under our base case. 

We could lower the ratings further if the bank's asset quality were to 
deteriorate significantly, owing to a more prolonged recession than we 
currently expect. We could also lower the ratings if we see a sharp 
deterioration of the bank's liquidity or an increase in funding concentration.


