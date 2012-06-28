TEXT-S&P cuts Banque de Tunisie et des Emirats rating to 'B+'

We lowered the sovereign credit ratings on the Republic of Tunisia to 'BB/B' on May 23, 2012. * We also lowered our economic risk score, a component of our Banking Industry Country Risk Assessment (BICRA), on Tunisia to '8' from '7'. * These revisions have had an impact on our assessment of the bank's capitalization. * We are therefore lowering our long-term rating on Banque de Tunisie et des Emirats to 'B+' from 'BB-' and subsequently removing it from CreditWatch with negative implications. We are also affirming the 'B' short-term rating. * The stable outlook reflects our view that the bank's business and financial profiles are likely to remain relatively unchanged over the next 12 months. LONDON (Standard & Poor's) June 28, 2012-- Standard & Poor's Ratings Services said today that it lowered its long-term rating on Banque de Tunisie et des Emirats (BTE) to 'B+' from 'BB-' and subsequently removed it from CreditWatch negative, where it was placed on May 29, 2012. We also affirmed the 'B' short-term rating on the bank. The outlook is stable. The rating action reflects our revised assessment of the bank's capitalization given the weaker economic environment in the Republic of Tunisia (BB/Stable/B). We have revised downward our assessment of BTE's capital and earnings to "adequate" from "strong", as our criteria define these terms, which has triggered a change in the bank's stand-alone credit profile (SACP) to 'b+' from 'bb-'. Following the downgrade of the sovereign credit ratings on Tunisia on May 23, 2012, we lowered our economic risk score on Tunisia to '8' from '7'. Our revised assessment of economic risk, one of two components of our BICRA, has led us to revise our assessment of BTE's capital and earnings. We assess BTE's capital adequacy under our risk-adjusted capital (RAC) framework. We estimate that the bank's RAC ratio before adjustments will slightly reduce to below 8% over the next 12-18 months. We expect the bank's low profitability will continue to constrain its internal capital generation. The ratings on BTE factor in the bank's 'bb-' anchor, and our view of its "moderate" business position, "adequate" capital and earnings, "strong" risk position, "below average" funding, and "adequate" liquidity, as our criteria define these terms. The ratings reflect the bank's 'b+' SACP and do not incorporate any uplift for extraordinary government support following the lowering of the ratings on Tunisia. The stable outlook on BTE reflects our view that the bank's business and financial profiles will remain relatively unchanged over the next 12 months. In particular, we believe that the bank's RAC ratio before adjustments will remain between 7% and 8% in the next 12-18 months. A one notch revision of the sovereign credit ratings on Tunisia, up or down, would have no direct impact on the bank's SACP or ratings. We could raise the ratings on BTE if we see a significant increase in capitalization or a material improvement in the bank's funding profile. We do not envisage either of these scenarios under our base case. We could lower the ratings further if the bank's asset quality were to deteriorate significantly, owing to a more prolonged recession than we currently expect. We could also lower the ratings if we see a sharp deterioration of the bank's liquidity or an increase in funding concentration. RELATED CRITERIA AND RESEARCH *  Banks: Rating Methodology And Assumptions, Nov. 9, 2011 *  Banking Industry Country Risk Assessment Methodology And Assumptions, Nov. 9, 2011 *  Rating Government-Related Entities: Methodology And Assumptions, Dec. 9, 2010 *  Banks: Bank Capital Methodology And Assumptions, Dec. 6, 2010 *  Use Of CreditWatch And Outlooks, Sept. 14, 2009 * BICRA On Tunisia Maintained At Group '8', June 28, 2012