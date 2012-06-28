TEXT-Fitch raises Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Publishers Inc

June 28 - Fitch Ratings has upgraded the long-term IDR on Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Publishers Inc. (HMH) and its subsidiaries to 'B+' from 'D'. The rating action follows HMH's exit from bankruptcy. The Rating Outlook is Stable. A full rating list follows at the end of this release. HMH continues to be a leader in the K-12 educational material and services sector, capturing 41% of its Association of American Publishers addressable market. Fitch believes investments made into digital products and services will position HMH to take a meaningful share of the rebound in the K-12 educational market. Fitch's expects HMH will be able to, at a minimum, maintain its market share. Fitch expects Basal revenues to continue to decline in the mid to high- single digits in 2012. Under Fitch conservative base case, total revenues decline in the low single digits can be accommodated within the current ratings. The education business is in a cyclical trough. Fitch believes that HMH and its peers will benefit from the adoption of common core standards in 2014/2015. Post-bankruptcy, HMH has materially more financial flexibility to invest into digital content and new business initiatives. These investments into international markets and adjacent K-12 educational material markets may provide diversity away from highly cyclical state and local budgets. Fitch calculates post plate unadjusted gross leverage of 2.1x as of March 31, 2012 (pro forma the restructuring). Fitch expects leverage to decline by years end, remaining above 1x. Funded debt upon bankruptcy exit is $250 million in senior secured amortizing term loans due 2018. Fitch does not believe that the post-bankruptcy capital structure will be permanent. The current private equity ownership and the risk to HMH's balance sheet from shareholder friendly actions. Fitch believes the sponsors may look to extract shareholder returns (leveraged dividend) prior to exiting their investment. Fitch does not believe that such a transaction would occur in the near term. Key Rating Drivers: --Revenue declines in the mid-single digits could result in rating pressures; -- Long term, meaningful diversification into international markets and into new business initiatives could lead to rating upgrades; Liquidity consists of approximately $140 million in cash and HMH's undrawn $250 million ABL facility. Fitch expects 2012 ending cash balance to be $350 million to $450 million. Fitch's expects free cash flow (FCF) to continue to be negative in 2012. This is impacted in part by cost associated with the new debt issuance, bankruptcy filings and interest payments associated with its previous $3.1 billion debt balance. However, Fitch expects FCF to turn positive by 2014. Fitch's FCF expectations incorporate expectation that HMH will invest in digital products and adjacent K-12 educational material markets. Fitch believes HMH has sufficient liquidity to endure negative FCF over the next one to two years. Term loan facility provisions/covenants includes 1% annual required amortization and a provision that requires 50% of excess cash flow to be dedicated to reducing debt balances. Starting in 2014, the excess cash flow repayment is not required if covenant leverage is under 0.75x. The agreement also includes, covenant leverage of 2.25x (declining to 2x on Dec. 31, 2013); interest coverage of 7x (increasing ultimately to 9x by March 31, 2014); and change of control provision. Fitch notes that the restricted payments are primarily limited by the financial covenants and a required minimum liquidity of $250 million. Given the strong recovery prospects, the $250 million senior secured term loan and the $250 million asset backed credit facility is notched up to 'BB+/RR1' rating. This Recovery Rating analysis reflect a restructuring scenario (going-concern) and an adjusted, distressed enterprise valuation of $1.4 billion using a 6 times (x) multiple. Fitch has taken the following rating actions: HMH Publishers --IDR upgraded to 'B+' from 'D'; --Senior secured term loan assigned 'BB+/RR1'; --Senior secured asset backed revolver assigned 'BB+/RR1'; --Secured first lien credit facility 'C/RR4' ratings are withdrawn; --Senior secured first lien notes 'C/RR4' ratings are withdrawn. Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Publishing Company --IDR upgraded to 'B+' from 'D'. HMH Publishers LLC --IDR upgraded to 'B+' from 'D'. The Rating Outlook is Stable.