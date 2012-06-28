TEXT-S&P cuts LeRoy, Ill. rating to 'A-'

June 28 - Standard & Poor's Ratings Services has lowered its issuer credit rating (ICR) on the city of LeRoy, Ill. to 'A-' from 'A+' and its long-term rating on the city's series 2009 general obligation (GO) limited-tax debt certificates to 'BBB+' from 'A'. The outlook is stable. The rating action is based on Standard & Poor's view of the significant decrease in the city's general fund balance. The rating also reflects Standard & Poor's view of: * Three years of drawdowns in the city's general fund through fiscal 2011 (April 30) that ended in a negative fund balance, but management anticipates reporting a surplus for fiscal 2012 and budgeted for a surplus in fiscal 2013; and * Potential further financial pressures if the city is forced to assist with operations of outside funds, including the recreation center fund, or increased payment of debt service, particularly given the city's lack of property tax raising flexibility. Partially offsetting the above weaknesses, in Standard & Poor's view, are the city's: * Participation in the diverse Bloomington-Normal metropolitan area economy, and * Good income levels. "We expect that the city will report the general fund surplus it anticipates for fiscal 2012 and continue to make any budget adjustments it deems necessary to maintain at least break-even operations and stabilize its reserves," said Standard & Poor's credit analyst Steffanie Dyer. "If the city improves its general fund reserves and shows evidence of maintaining at least balanced operations, including the ability to support the recreation center operations and pay debt service, if necessary, we could raise the rating within the two-year parameter of the outlook. However, if the city's reserves deteriorate further, we could lower the rating." The certificates are payable from any lawfully available sources from the city's general fund, and the rating reflects the limited nature of the certificates' security. LeRoy, with an estimated population of 3,560, is located in McLean County, 15 miles southeast of Bloomington and a few miles from Normal in central Illinois. It is also an hour's drive to the state capital of Springfield and the cities of Decatur and Champaign. RELATED CRITERIA AND RESEARCH USPF Criteria: GO Debt, Oct. 12, 2006 Complete ratings information is available to subscribers of RatingsDirect on the Global Credit Portal at www.globalcreditportal.com. All ratings affected by this rating action can be found on Standard & Poor's public Web site at www.standardandpoors.com. Use the Ratings search box located in the left column.