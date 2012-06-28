FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
TEXT-S&P cuts LeRoy, Ill. rating to 'A-'
June 28, 2012 / 8:16 PM / in 5 years

TEXT-S&P cuts LeRoy, Ill. rating to 'A-'

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

June 28 - Standard & Poor's Ratings Services has lowered its issuer credit
rating (ICR) on the city of LeRoy, Ill. to 'A-' from 'A+' and its long-term
rating on the city's series 2009 general obligation (GO) limited-tax debt
certificates to 'BBB+' from 'A'. The outlook is stable.

The rating action is based on Standard & Poor's view of the significant 
decrease in the city's general fund balance.

The rating also reflects Standard & Poor's view of:


    * Three years of drawdowns in the city's general fund through fiscal 2011 

(April 30) that ended in a negative fund balance, but management 
anticipates reporting a surplus for fiscal 2012 and budgeted for a 
surplus in fiscal 2013; and
    * Potential further financial pressures if the city is forced to assist 

with operations of outside funds, including the recreation center fund, 
or increased payment of debt service, particularly given the city's lack 
of property tax raising flexibility.

Partially offsetting the above weaknesses, in Standard & Poor's view, are the 
city's:


    * Participation in the diverse Bloomington-Normal metropolitan area 

economy, and
    * Good income levels.


"We expect that the city will report the general fund surplus it anticipates 
for fiscal 2012 and continue to make any budget adjustments it deems necessary 
to maintain at least break-even operations and stabilize its reserves," said 
Standard & Poor's credit analyst Steffanie Dyer. "If the city improves its 
general fund reserves and shows evidence of maintaining at least balanced 
operations, including the ability to support the recreation center operations 
and pay debt service, if necessary, we could raise the rating within the 
two-year parameter of the outlook. However, if the city's reserves deteriorate 
further, we could lower the rating."

The certificates are payable from any lawfully available sources from the 
city's general fund, and the rating reflects the limited nature of the 
certificates' security.

LeRoy, with an estimated population of 3,560, is located in McLean County, 15 
miles southeast of Bloomington and a few miles from Normal in central 
Illinois. It is also an hour's drive to the state capital of Springfield and 
the cities of Decatur and Champaign.

RELATED CRITERIA AND RESEARCH
USPF Criteria: GO Debt, Oct. 12, 2006

Complete ratings information is available to subscribers of RatingsDirect on 
the Global Credit Portal at www.globalcreditportal.com. All ratings affected 
by this rating action can be found on Standard & Poor's public Web site at 
www.standardandpoors.com. Use the Ratings search box located in the left 
column.

